Narayana Murthy is an Indian billionaire businessman, who co-founded IT major Infosys in 1981. Infosys is now among the top IT companies in India and continues to grow. Last week, it earned Rs 6,913.33 crore from the share market. Its market cap climbed Rs 6,913.33 crore to Rs 8,03,440.41 crore in just five days (Monday - Friday), PTI reported.

However, despite this gain, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries remained the most-valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and LIC. On Monday (October 14), the company's market valuation stands at Rs 8.15 lakh crore, as of October 14. The share price of Infosys closed at Rs 1,966 today with a Rs 30.90 gain.

Besides, the combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1,22,107.11 crore last week, with Ratan Tata's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggards, in line with weak trend in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark fell 307.09 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 81,381.36.

The market valuation of the country's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tumbled Rs 35,638.16 crore to Rs 15,01,723.41 crore. The valuation of Reliance Industries slumped Rs 21,351.71 crore to Rs 18,55,366.53 crore.

