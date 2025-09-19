Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Narayana Murthy's Infosys' BIG move as it launches new referral initiative to hire women; check eligibility, reward and more

Industrialist Narayana Murthy-led Infosys has launched a new referral initiative, titled 'Restart with Infosys'. Let's discuss its motives, eligibility criteria and more.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 04:53 PM IST

Narayana Murthy's Infosys' BIG move as it launches new referral initiative to hire women; check eligibility, reward and more
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy (Image credit: Reuters)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Industrialist Narayana Murthy-led Infosys has launched a new referral initiative, titled 'Restart with Infosys'. The initiative aims to re-hire women professionals after career breaks. Interestingly, the IT giant has offered employees referral awards of up to Rs 50,000 for successful hires. To qualify, candidates must have a minimum six-month career break and at least two years of professional experience. 

The initiative aims to hire women professionals across a range of positions, including developer roles, tech leads, and managerial posts in multiple technologies. According to Times of India, in its email to staff, Infosys wrote, "This program offers nurturing mentorship and valuable skill development to rebuild their confidence and help them achieve their career aspirations. To show our gratitude, we offer rewards of up to Rs 50,000 for successful referrals."

Moreover, the referral awards will be given on the basis of job levels, i.e., Rs 10,000 for JL3 roles, Rs 25,000 for JL4, Rs 35,000 for JL5, and Rs 50,000 for JL6 roles. Pertinent to note that the programme is a part of Infosys' vision to bolster female representation, with 45 percent of the women workforce by 2030. According to the latest ESG report, women account for 39 percent of the IT giant's approximately 3,23,000 employees. 

'A significant step in fostering inclusion'

Shaji Mathew, chief human resources officer (CHRO), highlighted the significance of the initiative, “It’s a significant step in fostering inclusion at scale. This program is an investment in our commitment to diversity, not just for our own business but for our industry to grow in women's participation,” Mathew said in a statement.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
