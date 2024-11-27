Infosys performance bonus for the second quarter will be credited along with the November salary.

Infosys is one of India's largest IT services companies. The company offers business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing services. The IT major has announced a 90 per cent average performance bonus to its eligible employees for the second quarter of FY25 (July-September), ET reported.

The announcement was sent via email to eligible company employees. However, individual payout percentages differ based on an employee’s performance and contribution for the quarter.

Who will get the Infosys performance bonus?

The performance bonus average figure comprises payout to employees at band six (E6) and below. The bonus primarily targets mid and junior-level employees in delivery and sales roles. These employees form a significant part of the company's 3.15 lakh workforce.

At Infosys, the classification of E0 – E2 employees range from freshers to technical leaders and E3 – E6 employee band are those with mid-level positions. Those at E7 and above are the senior-level employee base. The performance bonus for the second quarter will be credited along with the November salary.

Infosys Q2 results

The company declared their Q2 results in October 2024, revealing a topline increase of 5.11 per cent year-over-year (YoY), with profit rising by 4.73 per cent. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.25 per cent, while profit saw a modest increase of 2.17 per cent.