Narayana Murthy's 5-month old grandson to earn Rs 4 crore, Sudha Murty's daughter to get whopping...

Narayana Murthy's Infosys currently has a market cap of Rs 584000 crore. His grandson Ekagrah Murty is the son of Rohan Murty and Aparna Krishnan.

Narayana Murthy is one of the most celebrated billionaires in India. Often in the news for his business deals, ideology, and philanthropy, Narayana Murthy is the founder of Infosys which is one of the most valuable IT companies in India with a market cap of Rs 584000 crore. Recently, Narayana Murthy made it to the news after he gifted Infosys shares worth over Rs 240 crore to his 4-month-old grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty. As the young member of the Murthy family turned 5-month old, he is about to earn Rs 4.2 crore from his 15 lakh Infosys share. As per the ET report, Infosys shares are currently valued at 1400 each, which means Rohan Muthy's son will be earning Rs 4.2 crore as dividend income from his 15 lakh shares.

Narayana Murthy's Infosys declared a 30% jump in net profit to Rs 7,969 crore for the January-March quarter of 2023-24, up from Rs 6,128 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The company reported a revenue of Rs 37,923 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, according to a stock exchange filing. Infosys also declared a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share and a one-time dividend of Rs 8 per share.

Just like Ekagrah Murty, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty's daughter Akshata Murty will also be earning a huge dividend from her Infosys shares. Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty to get £10.5 million in dividends. Murth owns a 0.94% stake in the Indian tech outsourcer Infosys, which was founded by her father Narayana Murthy, as reported by The Standard. Today, the firm has declared a 20 rupee per share regular dividend plus an additional 8 ruppee special dividend as it announced its 2023 results.