BUSINESS

Narayana Murthy's Infosys offers up to Rs 21 lakh packages for fresher roles; check details

Infosys will be hiring engineering and computer science students for specialised roles with salaries ranging from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 21 lakh per annum.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 09:44 PM IST

Infosys, one of India's top IT firms, is considering offering fresher compensation of up to Rs 21 lakh per annum for specialised technology roles, the group’s CHRO Shaji Mathew confirmed to Financial Express. This will be a part of its campus recruitment drive for 2026. The IT company will be hiring engineering and computer science students for specialised roles with salaries ranging from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 21 lakh per annum.

According to Mathew, "Infosys continues to lead the industry in championing an AI‑First approach across everything we design and deliver for our clients. Achieving this vision requires not only upskilling our existing workforce but also infusing the organisation with digitally native talent with deep expertise and high learnability. These new hires will be guided and mentored to work on complex problems, advanced technologies, and enterprise‑grade platforms for our customers."

He further said, "As in previous years, our early‑career hiring strategy integrates both campus hiring to meet forecasted talent needs and off‑campus hiring to support just‑in‑time requirements. While we have always offered multiple roles for early‑career professionals, we have now expanded opportunities within the Specialist Programmer track. This includes compensation packages of up to INR 21 lakhs per annum."

The roles on offer include Specialist Programmer (L1 to L3) and Digital Specialist Engineer (trainee). These positions are open to BE, B.Tech, ME, M.Tech, MCA and integrated MSc graduates in computer science, IT and select circuit branches such as ECE and EEE.

Infosys Market Cap

The company has a market cap of Rs 6.86 lakh crore, as of December 26. Its share price closed at Rs 1,657 on Friday.

READ | Meet man who owns UP-based Shankh Air, plans to start services in...

