This move aims to increase office attendance, which dropped significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic

Narayana Murthy's Infosys, one of India's leading IT companies, has introduced a new attendance system requiring employees to work from the office for at least 10 days per month. This move aims to increase office attendance, which dropped significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Infosys has launched a mobile-based attendance system. Employees must physically mark their presence at their assigned office locations. Work-from-home requests will no longer be automatically approved, with project requirements taking priority over departmental preferences.

Department heads at Infosys' Bengaluru headquarters have informed employees about the new policy via email. The communication states that from March 10, 2025, system-based controls will limit the number of work-from-home requests each month. The company emphasises that the new rules aim to balance hybrid work flexibility with increased office presence.

Notably, Infosys is not the only IT giant encouraging employees to return to the office. Its competitor, TCS, has tied employees’ variable pay to their adherence to a five-day office work policy. Meanwhile, Wipro follows a hybrid model, requiring employees to be in the office three days a week while allowing 30 remote work days annually.

Infosys initially started its return-to-office efforts on November 20, 2023, by introducing “in-person collab” weeks. These designated weeks required teams to work together in the office to improve collaboration.