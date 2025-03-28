If required, trainees can avail of accommodation at the Employee Care Centre in Mysore until their departure date. Check details below:

Infosys news: Indian IT major Infosys has reportedly terminated more trainees from its Mysuru campus. The IT major has laid off around 30-45 trainees on March 26 after they failed to pass internal assessments, Moneycontrol reported, quoting sources. The decision comes just two months after the company terminated 350-odd trainees from the campus. These trainees were on-boarded after a delay of over 2.5 years.

But this time, the Bengaluru-based company is offering an alternative career path to the affected trainees, including 12 weeks of training for potential roles in Infosys Business Process Management (BPM). Additionally, Infosys said it will sponsor the training for those who opt for the BPM course. “Further to the announcement of the results of your final assessment attempt, please be informed that you have not met the qualifying criteria in the 'Foundation skills training program' despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, and several mock assessments opportunities,” emails sent to trainees read.

For those unwilling to take the BPM pathway, the company will arrange transport from Mysuru to Bangalore and a standard travel allowance to their hometown. If required, trainees can avail of accommodation at the Employee Care Centre in Mysore until their departure date. For those who want to leave the campus, the company has asked affected trainees to submit their travel and accommodation preferences by March 27, 2025. Infosys is India’s second-largest IT services company, with a market cap of Rs 6.65 lakh crore. The share of the company closed at Rs 1,605 on Thursday.

