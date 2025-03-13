Infosys co-founder, NR Narayana Murthy called out 'silly old programs' being paraded as AI by tech companies in India.

Infosys co-founder, NR Narayana Murthy on Wednesday warned against what he described as 'exaggerated' claims about artificial intelligence (AI) in India, stating that poverty can be tackled by innovation and job creation and not by freebies.

Murthy noted that a lot of systems that are referred to as artificial intelligence are just regular algorithms.

Speaking at TiEcon Mumbai 2025, he said, “I see that most of the so-called AI is silly and old programming.”



Talking about AI in everything has grown popular in India. He claimed that "Ordinary programs are touted as AI," but that "real AI involves two key principles: deep learning, which handles unsupervised algorithms by simulating human brain operations, and machine learning, which allows large-scale correlation for predictive analysis.

“Unsupervised algorithms which use deep learning and neural networks are the ones that have much greater potential to do things that will mimic human beings better and better,” he said.

Murthy pointed out that while technological advancements may result in the loss of some jobs, they may also spur economic growth if used constructively.

“In each tech, certain jobs will be eliminated, but if used in an assisted manner, we can grow the economy,” he said.

Drawing parallels with AI, he explained that while automation may replace certain roles, it also has the potential to create new industries and employment opportunities.

“AI for example, if you use it in autonomous vehicles for transport, hospital care, it will lead to expansion of those companies and create jobs,” he said.



He urged startups to benchmark themselves against the best global standards.



“In the beginning, it looks impossible, but the moment the mindset has been created, you’ll start making progress,” he said. He also stressed the need to hire talent who is “smarter than you” and to foster a workplace that is open to new ideas.



“That’s how you solve the problem, and not with freebies. Our poverty will vanish like dew on a sunny morning,” he added.

“Every startup that failed did not follow this,” said Murthy.



Murthy, a supporter of compassionate capitalism, criticised government giveaways and maintained that subsidies have to be linked to quantifiable results.



“What you can do is, when subsidies are provided, you can ask for something in return. If you give free electricity for the first six months, at the end of it, we’ll find out if children are reading more and if their performance is better in school,” he added.



In his advice to business owners, Murthy highlighted the value of gaining the respect of all parties involved, including clients, staff, investors, and authorities.

“If you think in terms of doing good to society, you’ll get repeat business, employees will join and investors, vendors will put up with you in difficult times, politicians will want you to succeed,” he said.