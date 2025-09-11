Narayana Murthy's Infosys announces its largest-ever share buyback program worth Rs...; check details inside

Infosys will now seek shareholder's approval for going ahead with the buyback programme.

Infosys, India's second-largest IT services giant, on Thursday said its board has approved the company’s largest-ever share buyback programme worth Rs 18,000 crore. Now, Infosys will buy 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of Rs 5 each, representing up to 2.41 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 1,800 per share, which reflects a premium of around 19 per cent over Thursday’s closing price of Rs 1,509.5 apiece on BSE. Infosys will now seek shareholders' approval to go ahead with the buyback programme.

Infosys vs TCS buyback programme

With the latest buyback programme, Infosys matches the biggest ever share buyback programme of IT major TCS announced in 2022. TCS had then bought back 4 crore equity shares for Rs 4,500 per equity share for an aggregate consideration of Rs 18,000 crore.

Infosys' first share buyback

The company had announced its first share buyback in 2017. At that time, Infosys had purchased 11.3 crore shares or up to 4.92 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company at a price of Rs 1,150 per equity share, amounting to around Rs 13,000 crore.

READ | 8th Pay Commission update: Centre to constitute new commission soon, OPS on agenda; check details