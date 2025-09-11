Kapil Sharma in trouble? MNS warns comedian to not call Mumbai as Bombay and Bambai in his Netflix show or else...
'Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is...', says Trump's envoy pick Sergio Gor
Narayana Murthy's Infosys announces its largest-ever share buyback program worth Rs...; check details inside
DNA TV Show: Why factions emerged among Gen Z protesters in Nepal
'We know India are confident but...': Pakistan coach Mike Hesson issues bold statement ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash
Where are Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur’s kids Samaira, Kiaan now and how old are they
Mirai movie review: After Hanu-Man, Tejja Sajja brings another visually rich entertainer for all-ages, Adipurush makers should learn how to respect itihasa
Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, know why she isn't involved in over Rs 30000 crore property dispute
Nepal Unrest: 13 inmates escape Nepal jail, held at Indian border
Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train, reaches top speed of...
BUSINESS
Infosys will now seek shareholder's approval for going ahead with the buyback programme.
Infosys, India's second-largest IT services giant, on Thursday said its board has approved the company’s largest-ever share buyback programme worth Rs 18,000 crore. Now, Infosys will buy 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of Rs 5 each, representing up to 2.41 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 1,800 per share, which reflects a premium of around 19 per cent over Thursday’s closing price of Rs 1,509.5 apiece on BSE. Infosys will now seek shareholders' approval to go ahead with the buyback programme.
With the latest buyback programme, Infosys matches the biggest ever share buyback programme of IT major TCS announced in 2022. TCS had then bought back 4 crore equity shares for Rs 4,500 per equity share for an aggregate consideration of Rs 18,000 crore.
The company had announced its first share buyback in 2017. At that time, Infosys had purchased 11.3 crore shares or up to 4.92 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company at a price of Rs 1,150 per equity share, amounting to around Rs 13,000 crore.
READ | 8th Pay Commission update: Centre to constitute new commission soon, OPS on agenda; check details