Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has reportedly made headlines in Bengaluru’s real estate market by purchasing a second flat in the exclusive Kingfisher Towers. The deal, valued at Rs 50 crore, marks a record for residential prices in the city, according to a Times of India report.

The flat, located on the 16th floor, spans 8,400 square feet and features four bedrooms and five parking spaces. According to the report, it was sold at Rs 59,500 per square foot.

Kingfisher Towers, built on the former estate of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, is one of the city’s most prestigious addresses. With just 81 apartments across 34 floors, it is known for its exclusivity and luxurious amenities. The flat was reportedly sold by a Mumbai-based businessman.

This isn’t the Murthy family’s first acquisition in Kingfisher Towers. Four years ago, Sudha Murty, Narayana Murthy’s wife, bought a flat on the 23rd floor for Rs 29 crore. Other high-profile residents include Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Rana George.

Kingfisher Towers has seen a significant rise in property values since its launch in 2010, when apartments were priced at Rs 22,000 per square foot. Today, prices have more than doubled.