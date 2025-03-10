As the film is under-production, Ashwiny Iyer-Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari are still gathering content for the film from the Murthys and their family. Though they have not announced any final name for the film, they have come out with a working name as ‘Murthy’.

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy's biopic to be out soon, know latest update; did you know this about wife of Infosysy founder?

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty’s lives will be showcase on silver screen. Writer-Director-producer duo Ashwiny Iyer-Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari have been giving it a detailed treatment. The film will be trilingual, that is, it will be produced in Hindi, Tamil and Naryana Murthy’s own native language, Kannada.

Narayana Murthy has been very excited about his biopic project. He has given the filmmakers a deadline and strictly told them to produce the movie as soon as possible. Whereas Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has always known for working in the IT sector, his wife Sudha Murthy, a co-founder of Infosys, has ventured in many areas including writing books and even starring in a few Kannada films. She has worked in movies such as 'Prarthane', 'Preethi Illada Mele', and 'Uppu, Huli, Khara' in short roles.

Narayana Murthy’s biopic

As the film is under-production, Ashwiny Iyer-Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari are still gathering content for the film from the Murthys and their family. Though they have not announced any final name for the film, they have come out with a working name as ‘Murthy’. Nor the title or crew is yet finalised this is because the makers are first focusing on finalising the script based on which they will finalise the cast as well.

However, the film is taking time and has faced many delays. The director has finally broken her silence on this and revealed what’s taking so much time for the film on Murthys. She also revealed an update about her other projects.

Delay in film on Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy

In the latest interview with News18 Showsha, Ashwiny said, “We’re still writing that. It’s taking far too long, but I would love to tell their story.” She's currently prioritizing her production projects before directing her own film. Her priority is to create a meaningful story that connects with audiences, rather than just a commercially successful film, and she encourages filmmakers to push beyond their limits. The film is aimed at showcasing the inspiring journey of one of the most influential business couples in India.

Who is Narayana Murthy?

Narayana Murthy’s full name is Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy, also known as NRN Murthy, was born on August 20, 1946, in Mysore, Karnataka. Born into a middle-class family, Narayana Murthy earned his Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from the University of Mysore and later completed his Master's at IIT Kanpur.

After completing his education, Narayana Murthy worked as a Research Associate at IIM Ahmedabad, later becoming the Chief Systems Programmer. He worked on India's first time-sharing computer system and designed a BASIC interpreter for ECIL. Despite his successes, he had a strong desire to become an entrepreneur.

Narayana Murthy Entreprenurial journey

Narayana Murthy joined Patni Computer Systems as General Manager, which enabled him to marry Sudha Murthy in 1978. However, Sudha soon realized her husband was trapped in the corporate world. To support his entrepreneurial dreams, she gave him Rs 10,000 and a 3-year timeline, assuring him she'd take care of the household.

In January 1981, Narayana Murthy gathered six software engineer friends at his apartment to discuss starting a company. This led to the founding of Infosys Consultants Pvt. Ltd. on July 2, 1981, by Murthy and six others: Nandan Nilekani, N.S. Raghavan, S. Gopalakrishnan, S.D. Shibulal, K. Dinesh, and Ashok Arora.

Infosys controversies

Infosys faced allegations of poor governance sparked by co-founder Narayana Murthy, who claims three independent directors doubted Vishal Sikka's CEO credentials, seeing him as better suited as CTO. He also regretted his leaving the company in 2014. Infosys founders were dissatisfied with the board's decision to award CEO Vishal Sikka a generous $11 million (Rs 959,369,081.00) compensation package, adding to their growing list of concerns.

With such controversies and the complex and highlighted lives of Murthys, it is not easy to say how will the film do justice to the company and both its founders.