A debate on work-life balance has been raging in India for quite some time with several top business leaders voicing their opinion on the ideal workweek. The debate began after NR Narayana Murthy – a co-founder of the IT firm Infosys – suggested a 70-hour workweek.

Amid this, Capgemini India’s chief executive officer (CEO) Ashwin Yardi has supported a 47.5-hour workweek

“Forty-seven and a half hours. We have about nine hours a day and five days a week,” Yardi said at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum.

He further shared that he mostly refrains from sending emails on weekends. “My guiding principle for the last four years is—don’t send an email on a weekend, even if it is an escalation, unless you know you can solve it on a weekend.”

“There is no point in just giving ‘grief’ to an employee knowing well that the work cannot be done on a weekend,” he said.

At the same event, NASSCOM chairperson Sindhu Gangadharan stressed that outcomes should matter more than the number of hours worked.

Earlier, Murthy, 78, had sparked uproar after infamously saying that young Indians should aim to work 70 hours a week. In similar fashion, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairperson SN Subrahmanyan drew widespread criticism after suggesting a 90-hour workweek.

“What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working,” Subrahmanyan said during an internal interaction.