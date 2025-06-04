Infosys will assist by implementing AI tools designed to streamline work processes, boost efficiency, and leverage data-driven insights.

Infosys, a major IT company, is collaborating with E.ON, a leading European energy provider, to enhance the daily work experience for E.ON's 77,000 employees. According to multiple media reports, Infosys will utilize its AI-driven platform, Infosys Topaz, to modernize E.ON’s workplace systems. This initiative is part of E.ON's strategy to improve its efficiency and embrace digital technologies.

E.ON, which delivers energy services across Europe through its networks, infrastructure, and retail operations, aims to establish a more digitally advanced work environment. Given the rapid changes in the energy sector, the company requires advanced tools to remain competitive. Infosys will assist by implementing AI tools designed to streamline work processes, boost efficiency, and leverage data-driven insights.

Victoria Ossadnik, E.ON’s head of digital and innovation, highlighted the critical role of digital tools in creating energy systems that are dependable, cost-effective, and sustainable. She emphasised that the collaboration with Infosys is a crucial step in advancing E.ON's modernization efforts and preparing it for future challenges.

The primary objective of this partnership is to enhance the work experience for E.ON employees by providing them with greater flexibility and control over their work processes. This will lead to increased productivity and facilitate the faster generation of innovative ideas, which is essential as E.ON strives to become a fully digital energy company.

Ashiss Kumar Dash, a senior leader at Infosys, stated that the implementation of Infosys Topaz will contribute to the development of an intelligent, AI-powered work environment, enhancing both employee experience and operational efficiency.

This initiative aligns with Infosys' broader strategy to expand its AI-driven workplace solutions. It follows a recent collaboration with LogicMonitor, a company that utilizes AI to optimize IT systems.