Narayan Murthy's grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty is set to earn Rs 3.3 crore at the age of just 1.5 years. He will get the whopping amount from Infosys' dividend, which the IT firm announced on Thursday. Infosys announced a final dividend of Rs 22 per equity share for FY25. The record date for dividend payment and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been set as May 30. The 17-month-old grandson of Infosys co-founder holds 15,00,000 shares of Infosys, representing a 0.04 per cent stake. The dividend will be paid on June 30. Ekagrah was born to Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty’s son Rohan Murthy and his wife Aparna Krishnan.

Moreover, Narayan Murthy's daughter Akshata Murthy, will earn a whopping Rs 85.71 crore from the Infosys dividend announcement. She owns 3.89 lakh shares of the company (1.04 per cent stake) as of the December 2024 quarter. She is the wife of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Narayana Murthy himself stands to earn Rs 33.3 crore, while his wife Sudha Murty will gain Rs 76 crore.

Infosys Q4 Results

One of India's top IT companies, Infosys on Thursday reported a 11.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25) to Rs 7,033 crore, compared to Rs 7,969 crore in the same quarter last year. However, Infosys' revenue rose by nearly 8 per cent YoY to Rs 40,925 crore as compared to Rs 37,923 crore in a year-ago period. The company reported an operating margin of 21 per cent, slightly lower than the 21.3 per cent margin in the previous quarter but up from 20.1 per cent in the same quarter a year ago. The company currently has a market cap of Rs 5.88 lakh crore, as of April 17. Infosys shares opened at Rs 1,404.85 on Thursday and closed at Rs 1,427.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

