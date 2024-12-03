During a conversation with LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, Nilekani shared how this small act of rebellion became a defining moment in his life

For most teenagers, rebellion often revolves around curfews or clothing choices. But for Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys, defiance meant choosing his dream college over his father’s preference. During a conversation with LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, Nilekani shared how this small act of rebellion became a defining moment in his life. Growing up in Bengaluru in the 1950s, career options were typically limited to engineering or medicine. “I didn’t want to be a doctor, so engineering was the obvious choice,” he said.

Nilekani’s heart was set on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, a top-tier institution in India. His father, however, had other ideas. “He sent me a telegram saying, ‘Join IIT Madras, chemical engineering,’” Nilekani recalled.

At just 18, Nilekani stood firm. “I told him, ‘I’m not going to listen to you.’ Instead, I joined electrical engineering at IIT Bombay. It was a small act of rebellion,” he said with a smile.

His father, who held an insecure job, valued stability and education. Despite their differing views, Nilekani’s decision laid the foundation for his remarkable journey. After graduating, he joined Patni Computer Systems in Mumbai, where a chance meeting with Narayana Murthy changed his life.

Together with Murthy and five other engineers, Nilekani co-founded Infosys, which went on to transform India’s IT industry.