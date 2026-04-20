Namita Thapar, Shark Tank India fame, lashes out at trolls over Namaz video: 'Reservation Bill jab pass nhi....'

In the video, Namita questioned why people who spoke up when the reservation bill didn’t pass stay silent when women are disrespected. Namita added that she learned long ago that no one else will stand up for you and you have to speak up for yourself.

Emcure Executive Director Namita Thapar, who became a household name with her stint on Shark Tank India, has taken potshots at trolls who slammed her for highlighting the health benefits of Namaz. Taking to her public platform, she brought notice to people how she has been harassed non-stop for the last three weeks. Not only she, but her mother has also become the target for no reason.

Namita Thapar blasts at trolls slamming her for Namaz Video

"Peeche teen hafte se mujhe log r***i bula rahe hain non stop aur meri darling mom ko bhi gande gande naam de rahe hain for what? For making a reel on health benefits of Namaz? I am a healthcare professional. Maine itne saare Hindu religions par reel banayi hai, unke health benefits par...har Yoga day pe asanas, specially Surya Namaskar ke reels banati hoon, tab toh kisi ne kuch nahi kaha."("For the past three weeks, people have been non-stop calling me a 'whore' and hurling filthy names at my darling mom as well—and for what? For making a Reel about the health benefits of Namaz? I am a healthcare professional. I have created so many Reels about Hindu religious practices—specifically their health benefits... every Yoga Day, I make Reels featuring *asanas*, particularly *Surya Namaskar*—yet back then, no one said a word.")

In the video, Namita also blasted at the trolls disrespecting women amid the ongoing protest in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill that couldn't pass the Lok Sabha test. She pointed out how religion teaches to respect women while highlighting the irony of the situation. "Mujhe sikhaya gaya hai R for Religion means R for respect, and this is how you respect? Especially to women? Reservation bill pass nahi hua toh sab bol rahe hai lekin jab women ki aisi disrespect hoti hai toh fir silence kyun? I have learnt long back, aap ke liye koi nahi hain, you have to speak up for yourself. So, for all my trolls, please continue, but remember Hinduism has a concept called Karma, and I am a proud Hindu (I’ve been taught that ‘R for Religion’ means ‘R for Respect’—is this what respect looks like, especially towards women? When the reservation bill didn’t pass, everyone spoke up, but when women are disrespected like this, why the silence? I learnt long ago that no one will stand up for you; you have to speak up for yourself. So to all my trolls, please continue, but remember, Hinduism has a concept called karma, and I am a proud Hindu)," she added.

"Continue at your own discretion because god's watching you all. And for all proud, educated Hindus who believe religion means respect, especially for women, negative reels meri bahut viral hogyi, ab yeh waali viral karke dikhaao (Many of my negative reels got viral, now make this go viral)," she concluded. In the caption, she urged "Indians to speak up when they witness wrongdoing, out of humanity and patriotism. She ended the note with “Jai Hind”".

About Namita Thapar

Namita is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and a prominent investor on Shark Tank India. She is a Chartered Accountant, holds a Duke MBA, and leads Emcure's India business. She is also known for promoting women's health and entrepreneurship. She founded the Thapar Entrepreneur Academy and has invested in over 100 startups.