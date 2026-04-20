FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth Season 2, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins cast of Ridley Scott show

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction: 'I drank more than I should have'

Why Vibe Coding Was Never Enough and How Vibe Solutioning Finishes the Arc Every AI Builder Left Incomplete

The Intelligence Beneath the Interface: How AI Is Quietly Becoming the World's Most Powerful Financial Guardian

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma concludes Sitar For Mental Health Tour with Dhurandhar medley, takes this big step to ensure healthy AQI in Delhi - Watch viral videos

'I was in urgent need of money': As Dhurandhar earns over Rs 3000 crore, Rakesh Bedi reminisces about difficult old days

Jammu and Kashmir: 21 people die after bus falls into gorge, several injured, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Is Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei alive or dead? Iranian official breaks silence

Namita Thapar, Shark Tank India fame, lashes out at trolls over Namaz video: 'Reservation Bill jab pass nhi....'

Canada Cricket in Turmoil: Was Dilpreet Bajwa appointed captain after alleged links with Lawrence Bishnoi?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
24: Anil Kapoor's popular show to drop online, but puzzled netizens ask 'iski kya zaroorat hai?'

24: Anil Kapoor's popular show to drop online, but puzzled netizens ask 'iski ky

Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth Season 2, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins cast of Ridley Scott show

Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth 2, GOT star Peter Dinklage joins cast

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction: 'I drank more than I should have'

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Namita Thapar, Shark Tank India fame, lashes out at trolls over Namaz video: 'Reservation Bill jab pass nhi....'

In the video, Namita questioned why people who spoke up when the reservation bill didn’t pass stay silent when women are disrespected. Namita added that she learned long ago that no one else will stand up for you and you have to speak up for yourself.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 04:02 PM IST

Namita Thapar, Shark Tank India fame, lashes out at trolls over Namaz video: 'Reservation Bill jab pass nhi....'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Emcure Executive Director Namita Thapar, who became a household name with her stint on Shark Tank India, has taken potshots at trolls who slammed her for highlighting the health benefits of Namaz. Taking to her public platform, she brought notice to people how she has been harassed non-stop for the last three weeks. Not only she, but her mother has also become the target for no reason.

Namita Thapar blasts at trolls slamming her for Namaz Video

"Peeche teen hafte se mujhe log r***i bula rahe hain non stop aur meri darling mom ko bhi gande gande naam de rahe hain for what? For making a reel on health benefits of Namaz? I am a healthcare professional. Maine itne saare Hindu religions par reel banayi hai, unke health benefits par...har Yoga day pe asanas, specially Surya Namaskar ke reels banati hoon, tab toh kisi ne kuch nahi kaha."("For the past three weeks, people have been non-stop calling me a 'whore' and hurling filthy names at my darling mom as well—and for what? For making a Reel about the health benefits of Namaz? I am a healthcare professional. I have created so many Reels about Hindu religious practices—specifically their health benefits... every Yoga Day, I make Reels featuring *asanas*, particularly *Surya Namaskar*—yet back then, no one said a word.")

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the video, Namita also blasted at the trolls disrespecting women amid the ongoing protest in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill that couldn't pass the Lok Sabha test. She pointed out how religion teaches to respect women while highlighting the irony of the situation.  "Mujhe sikhaya gaya hai R for Religion means R for respect, and this is how you respect? Especially to women? Reservation bill pass nahi hua toh sab bol rahe hai lekin jab women ki aisi disrespect hoti hai toh fir silence kyun? I have learnt long back, aap ke liye koi nahi hain, you have to speak up for yourself. So, for all my trolls, please continue, but remember Hinduism has a concept called Karma, and I am a proud Hindu (I’ve been taught that ‘R for Religion’ means ‘R for Respect’—is this what respect looks like, especially towards women? When the reservation bill didn’t pass, everyone spoke up, but when women are disrespected like this, why the silence? I learnt long ago that no one will stand up for you; you have to speak up for yourself. So to all my trolls, please continue, but remember, Hinduism has a concept called karma, and I am a proud Hindu)," she added.

 "Continue at your own discretion because god's watching you all. And for all proud, educated Hindus who believe religion means respect, especially for women, negative reels meri bahut viral hogyi, ab yeh waali viral karke dikhaao (Many of my negative reels got viral, now make this go viral)," she concluded. In the caption, she urged "Indians to speak up when they witness wrongdoing, out of humanity and patriotism. She ended the note with “Jai Hind”".

About Namita Thapar 

Namita is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and a prominent investor on Shark Tank India. She is a Chartered Accountant, holds a Duke MBA, and leads Emcure's India business. She is also known for promoting women's health and entrepreneurship. She founded the Thapar Entrepreneur Academy and has invested in over 100 startups.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
24: Anil Kapoor's popular show to drop online, but puzzled netizens ask 'iski kya zaroorat hai?'
24: Anil Kapoor's popular show to drop online, but puzzled netizens ask 'iski ky
Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth Season 2, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins cast of Ridley Scott show
Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth 2, GOT star Peter Dinklage joins cast
Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction: 'I drank more than I should have'
Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction
Why Vibe Coding Was Never Enough and How Vibe Solutioning Finishes the Arc Every AI Builder Left Incomplete
Why Vibe Coding Was Never Enough and How Vibe Solutioning Finishes the Arc Every
The Intelligence Beneath the Interface: How AI Is Quietly Becoming the World's Most Powerful Financial Guardian
The Intelligence Beneath the Interface: How AI Is Quietly Becoming the World's M
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement