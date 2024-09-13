Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages

Cardi B welcomes third child with estranged husband Offset, shares happy family photos: 'Prettiest little thing'

Bollywood's OG sex symbol, never became top heroine, worked with Ranbir, Sonam Kapoor, left India for Pakistan when...

Meet woman, Indian-origin lawyer in US, who was fired from company's chief legal officer post due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

Watch video: Indian billionaire points out unequal treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees getting pushed while VIPs…

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages

Seven Indian states with highest divorce rates 

Seven Indian states with highest divorce rates 

Seven countries with zero Hindu population 

Seven countries with zero Hindu population 

Seven stunning images of the moon captured by NASA 

Seven stunning images of the moon captured by NASA 

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Cardi B welcomes third child with estranged husband Offset, shares happy family photos: 'Prettiest little thing'

Cardi B welcomes third child with estranged husband Offset, shares happy family photos: 'Prettiest little thing'

Meet actress who made superhit debut, got betrayed in love twice, was rumoured to be dating a married director, she is..

Meet actress who made superhit debut, got betrayed in love twice, was rumoured to be dating a married director, she is..

The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, Indian-origin lawyer in US, who was fired from company's chief legal officer post due to...

Nag was born to Indian parents and has risen through the ranks in the corporate law and has had great accomplishments

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

Meet woman, Indian-origin lawyer in US, who was fired from company's chief legal officer post due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Nabanita Chatterjee Nag, who previously served as the Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Norfolk Southern Corporation, is one of the recent CEOs who have been involved in corporate fraud that saw her and the company’s CEO, Alan H. Shaw. Their dismissals that took effect on September 11, 2024, were a result of engaging in a consensual affair that was prohibited by the organizational code of ethics.

Nag was born to Indian parents and has risen through the ranks in corporate law and has had great accomplishments and leadership positions.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in government and English from Georgetown University and a Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law. Her legal career started at Shearman & Sterling LLP, a top law firm where she worked as an associate for five years.

She then joined Goldman Sachs and worked as the Vice President and Associate General Counsel, where she dealt with several financial legal issues and corporate governance.

Nag started working at Norfolk Southern in 2020 as the General Counsel and has been instrumental in the company’s legal and regulatory affairs.

Her duties, such as the ones she had at the company, were to manage compliance with SEC, corporate finance, and labor relations. By the year 2022, she had been promoted to the position of Chief Legal Officer, while in 2023 she was also given the position of Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs. She was honored as a 2024 Corporate Counsel Award Honoree by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for her outstanding performance during the time of crises in the company.

However, Nag’s career was soon ruined after her affair with Shaw was exposed, and both of them were let go of their jobs. The company said that even though the relationship was consensual, it violated their code of conduct, and therefore, an investigation was launched.

This event has not only changed the course of Nag’s career path but also brought the issue of relationships in the workplace to corporations.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Malaika Arora's mother Joyce is inconsolable, Arhaan Khan helps her walk as they leave for Anil Mehta's funeral

Watch: Malaika Arora's mother Joyce is inconsolable, Arhaan Khan helps her walk as they leave for Anil Mehta's funeral

Watch: Couple spends two hours on submerged car during Gujarat floods, Netizens wonder 'how are they...'

Watch: Couple spends two hours on submerged car during Gujarat floods, Netizens wonder 'how are they...'

Viral video: Indian woman sets internet on fire with her dance on Shreya Ghoshal's song, watch here

Viral video: Indian woman sets internet on fire with her dance on Shreya Ghoshal's song, watch here

Varun Dhawan bashes ‘insensitive’ paps for pointing cameras at grieving family after Malaika Arora's father's death

Varun Dhawan bashes ‘insensitive’ paps for pointing cameras at grieving family after Malaika Arora's father's death

Disney, Lucasfilm sued for using dead actor Peter Cushing's likeness in Rogue One A Star Wars Story through CGI, AI

Disney, Lucasfilm sued for using dead actor Peter Cushing's likeness in Rogue One A Star Wars Story through CGI, AI

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement