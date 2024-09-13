Meet woman, Indian-origin lawyer in US, who was fired from company's chief legal officer post due to...

Nabanita Chatterjee Nag, who previously served as the Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Norfolk Southern Corporation, is one of the recent CEOs who have been involved in corporate fraud that saw her and the company’s CEO, Alan H. Shaw. Their dismissals that took effect on September 11, 2024, were a result of engaging in a consensual affair that was prohibited by the organizational code of ethics.

Nag was born to Indian parents and has risen through the ranks in corporate law and has had great accomplishments and leadership positions.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in government and English from Georgetown University and a Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law. Her legal career started at Shearman & Sterling LLP, a top law firm where she worked as an associate for five years.

She then joined Goldman Sachs and worked as the Vice President and Associate General Counsel, where she dealt with several financial legal issues and corporate governance.

Nag started working at Norfolk Southern in 2020 as the General Counsel and has been instrumental in the company’s legal and regulatory affairs.

Her duties, such as the ones she had at the company, were to manage compliance with SEC, corporate finance, and labor relations. By the year 2022, she had been promoted to the position of Chief Legal Officer, while in 2023 she was also given the position of Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs. She was honored as a 2024 Corporate Counsel Award Honoree by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for her outstanding performance during the time of crises in the company.

However, Nag’s career was soon ruined after her affair with Shaw was exposed, and both of them were let go of their jobs. The company said that even though the relationship was consensual, it violated their code of conduct, and therefore, an investigation was launched.

This event has not only changed the course of Nag’s career path but also brought the issue of relationships in the workplace to corporations.