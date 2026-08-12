N Chandrasekaran resigns as Tata Sons Chairman, to serve till February 2027

Chandrasekaran's exit comes as Tata Sons faces a leadership transition and reported disagreements among trustees following Ratan Tata’s death in 2024.

Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has tendered his resignation, ending his nearly nine-year tenure, as reported by The Economic Times. Chandrasekaran will reportedly continue in the role until his current term formally ends in February 2027. His decision comes amid reported differences within Tata Trusts over the performance and capital requirements of the group’s newer businesses and uncertainty ahead of the August 18 AGM.

According to ET reports, Chandrasekaran discussed with close associates that he might step down ahead of the AGM, where Tata Sons shareholders are set to vote on his reappointment.

Why is Chandrasekaran stepping down?

Chandrasekaran has decided not to seek reappointment as Tata Sons chairman when his current term ends on February 20, 2027, after the board failed to reach unanimous support for extending his tenure, as reported by ANI. He said no consensus had been reached even after six months, although the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously recommended a five-year extension. The proposal did not receive the required support at the Tata Sons board meeting in February 2026.

Citing the need for clarity over the group’s future leadership, Chandrasekaran has reportedly asked the board to begin the succession process soon to ensure a smooth transition. He also said he has completed 40 years with the Tata Group and described leading Tata Sons for nearly a decade as a great honour and responsibility.

Tata Sons Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, released a statement, "I have communicated to the Tata Sons Board that I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on Feb 20, 2027. I have asked the Board to decide on the succession soon to ensure a proper… pic.twitter.com/cG5eBoftOg August 12, 2026

Tata Group stocks fall after exit news

Chandrasekaran's exit sent shares of Tata Group companies falling by 4%, with Tata Consultancy Services, India's largest IT services exporter, among the worst hit, dropping 4.1%, while Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors PV declined 2.8%. Tata Consumer Products fell over 1%, while Titan Company declined 1.1%. Tata Investment Corporation dropped 1.11%, Tata Steel traded marginally lower, while Trent was the only Tata Group stock in the green, gaining around 0.5%.

About N Chandrasekaran

The 63-year-old joined the Tata Group in 1987 and went on to become TCS' CEO in 2009. Later, in October 2016, he was appointed to the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and took over as Tata Sons chairman in January 2017. He also chairs the Boards of several group operating companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Motors PV, Tata Power, Air India, Tata Consumer Products, Indian Hotel Company, and Tata Consultancy Services.

During his tenure, Chandrasekaran steered the group into new businesses including semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, consumer internet platform, mobile technology and battery giga-factories. Under his leadership, the Tata group has expanded its aviation presence with the acquisition of Air India and is building a large global airline. The group’s turnover exceeded US$180 billion with a market cap of US$328 billion as on 31st March, 2025.

Chandrasekaran has received several major honours, including the Padma Bhushan in 2022, France's Légion d'Honneur in 2023, and an Honorary Knighthood of the Order of the British Empire in 2025. He is also a member of several international advisory bodies and co-chairs the India-US CEO Forum.

Born in 1963, Chandrasekaran holds a Bachelor's degree in Applied Sciences and a Master's in Computer Applications. He lives in Mumbai with his wife, Lalitha, and they have a son.