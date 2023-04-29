N Chandrasekaran, Ratan Tata’s main man features in Barack Obama’s Netflix docuseries, ‘Working: What We Do All Day’

Picture Credit: Twitter- @BarackObama

A Netflix docuseries on former US President Barack Obama, “Working: What We Do All Day”, will feature N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons and Ratan Tata’s right hand. Chandrasekaran was seen in the trailer of the Netflix docuseries.

Barack Obama took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to share the trailer of the Netflix docuseries “Working..”

"I’m excited to share the trailer for Working. In this series, I talk to American workers across various industries – from hospitality and technology to home care – to understand their jobs and hopes for the future. I hope you’ll check it out on @Netflix on May 17," Obama wrote on Twitter.

N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, can be featured in several moments in the trailer for Barack Obama's 'Working' Netflix docuseries.

Who is N Chandrasekaran?

At Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of all Tata Group firms, Natarajan Chandrasekaran serves as chairman of the board. Chandrasekaran was selected to be the Chairman of Tata Sons after spending 30 years in a career at TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), where he served as the CEO and Managing Director.

About: ‘Working: What We Do All Day’

‘Working: What We Do All Day’ premieres on May 17, 2023, on Netflix. The non-fiction book of the same name by Studs Terkel, published in 1974, served as the basis for the documentary series Working: What We Do All Day. The book detailed the impact of Americans' jobs on their lives in the 1970s.