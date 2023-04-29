Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

N Chandrasekaran, Ratan Tata’s main man features in Barack Obama’s Netflix docuseries, ‘Working: What We Do All Day’

Former US President Barack Obama appears onscreen alongside Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran in the docuseries "Working: What We Do All Day" trailer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

N Chandrasekaran, Ratan Tata’s main man features in Barack Obama’s Netflix docuseries, ‘Working: What We Do All Day’
Picture Credit: Twitter- @BarackObama

A Netflix docuseries on former US President Barack Obama, “Working: What We Do All Day”, will feature N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons and Ratan Tata’s right hand. Chandrasekaran was seen in the trailer of the Netflix docuseries. 

Barack Obama took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to share the trailer of the Netflix docuseries “Working..”

"I’m excited to share the trailer for Working. In this series, I talk to American workers across various industries – from hospitality and technology to home care – to understand their jobs and hopes for the future. I hope you’ll check it out on @Netflix on May 17," Obama wrote on Twitter.

N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, can be featured in several moments in the trailer for Barack Obama's 'Working' Netflix docuseries.

Who is N Chandrasekaran?
At Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of all Tata Group firms, Natarajan Chandrasekaran serves as chairman of the board. Chandrasekaran was selected to be the Chairman of Tata Sons after spending 30 years in a career at TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), where he served as the CEO and Managing Director.

About: ‘Working: What We  Do All Day’
‘Working: What We Do All Day’ premieres on May 17, 2023, on Netflix. The non-fiction book of the same name by Studs Terkel, published in 1974, served as the basis for the documentary series Working: What We Do All Day. The book detailed the impact of Americans' jobs on their lives in the 1970s.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Meet Shahrukh, Salman, Deepika’s bodyguards whose salaries are more than many CEOs
Watch: Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels set internet on fire, actress' sexy avatars impress netizens
In pics: 6 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in glamorous outfits
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: 34-year-old woman hangs self after husband stops her from going to beauty parlour
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.