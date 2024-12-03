During recent strategy sessions and business reviews, Chandrasekaran emphasised the importance of seizing growth opportunities without delay

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has urged the leaders of Tata Group companies to adopt aggressive growth strategies, even as domestic and global markets face challenges. During recent strategy sessions and business reviews, Chandrasekaran emphasised the importance of seizing growth opportunities without delay, stating that profit margins can be adjusted over time, according to an Economic Times report.

Chandrasekaran outlined a vision focused on resilience and innovation, with plans to create five lakh jobs over the next five years through investments in high-tech industries. These include semiconductors, precision manufacturing, electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, and green energy.

Speaking at an event in October, he highlighted the group’s ambition to transform India into a global hub for high-tech manufacturing.

To back these bold goals, Tata Group is making significant investments in transformative sectors. Beyond semiconductors, the conglomerate is advancing in EVs, green energy, and precision engineering, aiming to establish itself as a leader in global high-tech manufacturing.

Chandrasekaran’s leadership has been crucial for the Tata Group since he became Chairman in 2017 during a turbulent period. His expertise in digital transformation and innovation has helped reshape the group’s trajectory.

Under Chandrasekaran’s supervision, Tata Group has not only stabilised but is now embarking on an ambitious new chapter.