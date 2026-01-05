Mystery device on Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's head raises eyebrows; What is 'Temple'?

What! Nikhil Dwivedi says Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday are not 'star kids' for THIS reason: 'Mujhe yeh beimani lagti hai'
Zomato's founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal recently sparked curiosity and memes on social media when he appeared on Raj Shamani's Figuring Out podcast with a tiny, metallic-coloured gadget clipped to his temple. Speculations ran wild, with some guessing it was chewing gum, an external SSD, or even a charging pad. However, the truth behind the device is far more fascinating.
The device, called Temple, is an experimental wearable that tracks brain blood flow in real-time. Its purpose is to monitor how blood circulates through the brain continuously, which is considered a key indicator of neurological health and ageing. By logging this data, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of what happens inside our brains as we age. Temple is linked to Deepindar Goyal's personal research initiative, Continue Research, which is funded by Goyal himself. Reports indicate that he has invested around USD 25 million (approximately Rs 225 crore) in this project.
Goyal's interest in Temple goes beyond mere curiosity. He has been testing the device for about a year and has been sharing his experiences and findings on social media. According to his posts and interviews, Goyal and his team developed Temple as part of their exploration of the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis, a theory that suggests gravity's long-term effects on blood circulation may influence ageing patterns.
The appearance of Temple online has triggered a wave of memes and curiosity, with some experts viewing it as an interesting development in the field of wearable sensors that monitor cerebral health.
However, others have expressed skepticism regarding the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis, questioning the extent to which gravity alone can explain ageing patterns. Temple is still in the experimental phase and has not been commercialized. Its appearance on the podcast has put wearable brain monitoring in the spotlight, sparking conversations about the potential of such technology.