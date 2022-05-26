Myntra introduces new M-Express delivery, shoppers to receive orders within 24 to 48 hours

File Photo

Online fashion and beauty platform Myntra on Thursday said it has introduced an express delivery feature -- M-Express -- allowing shoppers to receive orders within 24-48 hours of purchase.

The M-Express will cover a collection of 3 lakh styles and over 1,300 pin codes, a statement said.

"M-Express offers complete control to consumers in choosing their products based on the delivery timelines, thus empowering them to make better purchase decisions," Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha said.

The feature has currently been rolled out in metros, across nearly 30 per cent of the styles available on Myntra. It will expand to Tier II and III cities, as well as launch the web version of the feature in the coming months, the company said.

