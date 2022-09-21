Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2022 starts tomorrow: Up to 90% off on festive wear, sneakers, accessories and more

Check out major fashion brands and all categories with attractive offers this festive season.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 01:38 PM IST

Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2022 starts tomorrow: Up to 90% off on festive wear, sneakers, accessories and more
Representational Image
The festival season has arrived, and shopping plays a big role in it. Every festival includes dressing up and taking pictures in addition to delicious food and quality family time. Presently, all of the major online retailers are offering sizable discounts.
 
With Myntra bringing the Big Fashion Festival offer from September 23 to October 2. The grand opening offers start from midnight 2am on September 23. You can view your favourite brands with price options for different products in one place. Myntra also provides the freedom to choose your payment options, be it card or cash-on-delivery. The 30-day returns policy gives you more power as a buyer. Additionally, the try-and-buy option for select products takes customer-friendliness to the next level.
 
You can shop by category from ethnic wear to casual wear, accessories such as watches, jewellery, bags, wallets, footwears, grooming products, earpods, earphones, speakers, and whatnot. Many brands are at their best price and offering up to 50-80% discount; on brands like H&M, Zara, mango, puma, nike, M.A.C HRX, etc. The sale prices are revealed, so you can put all you need in the cart and buy as soon as the sale begins.
 
Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2022: Offers and Discounts
 
The ICICI and Axis bank are offering 10% discounts on credit cards and debit cards on a minimum spend of Rs. 3,500. If you are shopping for the first time on Myntra then you will receive an additional offer of Rs. 300 on your first order. Myntra is also providing a 10% instant discount plus 5% unlimited cashback on the Flipkart Axis bank credit card on a minimum spend of Rs. 3500.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 459 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.