Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2022 starts tomorrow: Get up to 80% off on H&M, Red Tape, Puma, Nike and more

Representational Image

Myntra expects to draw 6 million unique users to its platform as the festive season sales kicks off with the Big Fashion Festival on September 23. The grand opening of Myntra Big Fashion Festival starts at midnight 2 am. You can count on discounts, deals, lightning deals, and other offers. With so many offers and discounts, it can become a little confusing and overwhelming. And to avoid the confusion it’s better to put the items in your cart already since the sale prices are already out.

In addition to offering customers 6,000+ brands to choose from, Myntra has increased the number of styles by 1.5 times since the previous iteration of the same sale.

Top brands are offering great deals on the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale for Women, Men, Kids, Plus Size. Puma is offering minimum 60% off on Kids wear, Puma and Nike is offering sports shoes and casual shoes with up to 50% discount. MAC, Lakme, Maybelline are offering 15-40% discounts on the products. Red Tape is giving up to 80% discounts on its shoes. Clothing brands such as H&M, Zara, Libas, Gini & Jony, HRX, Mast & Harbour and so many more are offering great discounts on the products.

Along with Freesoul, Myntra has also introduced the home furnishings and accessories lines H&M Home and UCB Home. Additionally, it has forged partnerships with foreign companies through its cross-border programme, the Myntra Global initiative, including the Turkish fashion label Trendyol, the fashion and accessory label Urbanic, the Southeast Asian fashion and lifestyle label Zalora, and the fashion label JC Mode.

Retailers, both online and offline, have been scaling up their brand associations as well as strengthening their back-end in the run-up to this year’s festive season sales. That’s because retailers are expecting this year’s festivities to be better after two pandemic struck years.