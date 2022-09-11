Mutual funds see market growth of more than 65,000 crore in August, check details

Due to high demand in the debt market, the mutual funds sector had a significant inflow of more than 65,000 crore in August of this year. Conversely, hybrid instruments see outflow over the month while equity-oriented schemes witness a reduction in net inflow on a monthly basis. While ELSS prolonged outflow in August, gold ETFs continued to lose their lustre. In August, the total amount of assets under management (AUM) was close to 39.34 lakh crore.

In August 2022, the mutual funds registered a net inflow of ₹65,077. 46 crore compared to an inflow of ₹23,604.92 crore in the previous month - recorded 2.75 times jump.

Debt-oriented schemes had an inflow of 49,164.29 crore during the reviewed month as opposed to just 4,930.08 crore in July. In this category, liquid fund schemes saw a significant inflow of Rs.50,095.82 crore in August after recording an outflow of Rs.7,692.65 crore in July. Top losers in August were overnight funds, which had an outflow of 16,405.13 crore.

Further, in August, an inflow of ₹6,119.58 crore was recorded in equity-oriented schemes lower than the inflow of ₹8,898.2 crore in July this year.

Under equity-oriented schemes, the inflow in large-cap funds declined to ₹43.60 crore in August versus ₹1,090.91 crore in July 2022. Inflow in midcap funds increased to ₹1,479.42 crore versus ₹1,244.67 crore in July, while inflow in small-cap funds dipped to ₹1,259.98 crore against ₹1,779.45 crore in July.

In August, the outflow from hybrid schemes increased to Rs. 6,601.56 billion from Rs. 5,146.33 billion the month before. While programmes that focus on finding solutions saw an increase in funding of 92.55 crores in August compared to 110.92 crores in July.

Other schemes such as index funds, gold ETFs, other ETFs, and funds of funds investing overseas -- posted an inflow of ₹15,068.62 crore in August compared to ₹14,270.56 crore.

While other ETF inflows decreased to 7,416.46 crore from 7,635.03 crore in July 2022, index fund inflow increased to 7,788.23 crore in August 2022 from 6,779.23 crore month-over-month.

The total amount invested in open-ended plans was 63,843.47 crore, more than three times the amount invested in July 2022 of 23,063.48 crore.

At the same time, closed-ended scheme inflow increased to 1,300.60 crore in August from 583.20 crore in July 2022. The fixed-term plan fell into this group and saw an inflow of 1,514.14 against 598.82 in July. While equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) continued to see outflows, with an August outflow of 40.51 crores compared to a July outflow of 15.62 crores this year.