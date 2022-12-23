Search icon
Musk-led Twitter lays off employees days before Christmas

Twitter laid off around 3,700 employees in early November in the first cost-cutting measure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

Before the takeover by Elon Musk, Twitter had more than 7,500 employees. (Image: Reuters)

Twitter has fired more employees weeks after laying off around 50% of its total workforce. As revealed by a Twitter employee in a post, the micro-blogging platform has fired a few more employees from the remaining public policy team. For those who are unaware, the company also laid off an unknown number of engineers from its infrastructure vertical last week.

"Yesterday was my last day at Twitter, as half of the remaining Public Policy team was cut from the company. It's hard to convey how fortunate I feel to have had this exceptional opportunity. This was, indeed, a dream job," posted Theodora (Theo) Skeadas, who was a Twitter employee before being fired from the Public Policy team.

"I am unbelievably proud of the work we did to protect people in global conflicts including Iran, Ukraine, and Libya," she added.

Before the takeover by Elon Musk, Twitter had more than 7,500 employees but now has just over 2,000 employees.

Musk said in the latest live audio conversation platform Twitter Spaces that Twitter was on track to lose about $3 billion next year but should now be "roughly cash flow break even" after his job cuts.

The company has been hit by at least 100 former employees of various legal violations, including gender discrimination in layoffs and failing to pay promised severance.

Twitter laid off around 3,700 employees in early November in the first cost-cutting measure. Hundreds more resigned later.

Also read: Twitter will show you number of views on your tweet, just like YouTube

The company was also sued in the US for mass layoffs without giving employees advance written notice.

The lawsuit has been filed in the US District Court in the Northern District of California, in violation of worker protection laws, including the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act as well as the California WARN Act, both of which require 60 days of advance notice.

The lawsuit is seeking "a range of relief, including compensatory damages (including wages owed), as well as declaratory relief, pre- and post-judgment interest, plus other attorneys` fees and costs". (with inputs from IANS)

