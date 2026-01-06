Mumbai: Heritage sea-facing bungalow on sale for Rs 250 crore, built on 14858 sq ft, it is located in...

After action-packed 'Battle of Galwan' teaser, Salman Khan teams up with Raj and DK for action-comedy blast
BUSINESS
Built in the 1950s in an Art Deco style, it is listed as a Grade IIB heritage property.
Mumbai, the city of Bollywood, houses several bungalows in the premium locations. One such bungalow has now been put on sale for worth Rs 250 crore. It is located in Juhu. It is a heritage, sea-facing 6 BHK bungalow named Leela, market sources told HT Real Estate. The property is owned by the Nanavati family, promoters of the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area, and is now being offered for sale by the family, they said.
The bungalow is located close to the iconic Juhu Beach. Built in the 1950s in an Art Deco style, it is listed as a Grade IIB heritage property.
The ground-plus-two-floor bungalow is built on a 14,858-square-foot plot with a built-up area of approximately 8,480 square feet. It comprises a dining room, six bedrooms, a terrace, and sea-facing balconies. The bungalow has two living rooms, two verandahs, a sea-facing garden, a staff room, four car parking spaces, and a terrace of 2,653 sq ft, according to sources. A couple of developers and several high-net-worth individuals (HNI) have shown interest in purchasing the bungalow, according to market sources, the report stated.