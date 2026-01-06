FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After action-packed 'Battle of Galwan' teaser, Salman Khan teams up with Raj and DK for action-comedy blast

Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner reveals her favourite Indian actor: 'Shah Rukh Khan is the GOAT but I love...'

Mumbai: Heritage sea-facing bungalow on sale for Rs 250 crore, built on 14858 sq ft, it is located in...

Varun Dhawan shares why he hasn't revealed his daughter Lara's face yet: 'I rather leave...'

What’s happening in JNU: Protests, controversy over anti-Modi, anti-Amit Shah remarks, all about Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam case

Will Bangladesh's cricket team travel to India for T20I World Cup? ICC steps in to defuse tensions

Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Hindus, other minorities, vote freely amid escalating violence against them?

Delhi High Court takes BIG decision on Friends, Stranger Things, Squid Game; details inside

Shreyas Iyer makes scintillating return in domestic cricket following injury, Shubman Gill fails to shine again

Sakat Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and others; check city-wise timings here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After action-packed 'Battle of Galwan' teaser, Salman Khan teams up with Raj and DK for action-comedy blast

After action-packed 'Battle of Galwan' teaser, Salman Khan meet with Raj & DK

Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner reveals her favourite Indian actor: 'Shah Rukh Khan is the GOAT but I love...'

Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner reveals her favourite Indian actor

Mumbai: Heritage sea-facing bungalow on sale for Rs 250 crore, built on 14858 sq ft, it is located in...

Mumbai: Heritage sea-facing bungalow on sale for Rs 250 crore, built on 14858 sq

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know RJD chief’s other grandchildren

Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know R

Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Amitabh Bachchan at Mumbai event, pics go viral

Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Big B at Mumbai event | See pics

Happy birthday AR Rahman: Before becoming Oscar-winning composer he was insulted in school, his mother was asked to beg on streets after loss of...

Happy birthday AR Rahman: Oscar-winning composer's mom was asked to beg

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mumbai: Heritage sea-facing bungalow on sale for Rs 250 crore, built on 14858 sq ft, it is located in...

Built in the 1950s in an Art Deco style, it is listed as a Grade IIB heritage property.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 10:25 PM IST

Mumbai: Heritage sea-facing bungalow on sale for Rs 250 crore, built on 14858 sq ft, it is located in...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mumbai, the city of Bollywood, houses several bungalows in the premium locations. One such bungalow has now been put on sale for worth Rs 250 crore. It is located in Juhu. It is a heritage, sea-facing 6 BHK bungalow named Leela, market sources told HT Real Estate. The property is owned by the Nanavati family, promoters of the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area, and is now being offered for sale by the family, they said.

Where is it located?

The bungalow is located close to the iconic Juhu Beach. Built in the 1950s in an Art Deco style, it is listed as a Grade IIB heritage property.

About the bungalow

The ground-plus-two-floor bungalow is built on a 14,858-square-foot plot with a built-up area of approximately 8,480 square feet. It comprises a dining room, six bedrooms, a terrace, and sea-facing balconies. The bungalow has two living rooms, two verandahs, a sea-facing garden, a staff room, four car parking spaces, and a terrace of 2,653 sq ft, according to sources. A couple of developers and several high-net-worth individuals (HNI) have shown interest in purchasing the bungalow, according to market sources, the report stated.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance breaks silence on reports of receiving cargo of Russian oil at Jamnagar refinery

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After action-packed 'Battle of Galwan' teaser, Salman Khan teams up with Raj and DK for action-comedy blast
After action-packed 'Battle of Galwan' teaser, Salman Khan meet with Raj & DK
Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner reveals her favourite Indian actor: 'Shah Rukh Khan is the GOAT but I love...'
Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner reveals her favourite Indian actor
Mumbai: Heritage sea-facing bungalow on sale for Rs 250 crore, built on 14858 sq ft, it is located in...
Mumbai: Heritage sea-facing bungalow on sale for Rs 250 crore, built on 14858 sq
Varun Dhawan shares why he hasn't revealed his daughter Lara's face yet: 'I rather leave...'
Varun Dhawan shares why he hasn't revealed his daughter Lara's face yet
What’s happening in JNU: Protests, controversy over anti-Modi, anti-Amit Shah remarks, all about Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam case
What’s happening in JNU: Protests, controversy over anti-Modi, anti-Amit Shah re
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know RJD chief’s other grandchildren
Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know R
Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Amitabh Bachchan at Mumbai event, pics go viral
Team India star Suryakumar Yadav meets Big B at Mumbai event | See pics
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Before becoming Oscar-winning composer he was insulted in school, his mother was asked to beg on streets after loss of...
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Oscar-winning composer's mom was asked to beg
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement