Big News: 7 more bullet trains coming soon, tender for Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad High Speed Rail corridor floated

Mumbai - Pune - Hyderabad Bullet Train Corridor is an approx 711 km corridor.

This is a significant development by the Modi government about the Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad high-speed rail corridor project. The Modi government has issued the first Tender in a major action to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad high-speed rail corridor project. The length of the Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad Bullet Train Corridor is about 711 km. Tender is a big opportunity for companies like IRCON, L&T, TATA, and RITES.

The first pre-bid meeting is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2020. The tenders are scheduled to be issued on November 18, 2020, where the last successful bidder will be awarded the Tender.

The survey identifies overhead, ground, underground utilities, and identification power sourcing options for substations along the proposed Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad high-speed rail corridor.

Seven new routes/corridors identified for Bullet Train / High-speed Train



1 ) Delhi-Lucknow-Varanasi (865km) --

2 ) Mumbai-Nasik - Nagpur (741km) --Tender for DPR floated on September 8, 2020

3 ) Delhi- Jaipur - Ahmedabad (886km) -,

4 ) Chennai-Mysore (435km)

5 ) Delhi-Chandigarh-Amritsar (459km) - Tender for DPR floated on October 20, 2020.

6 ) Mumbai - Pune - Hyderabad (711km) -- Tender floated on October 27, 2020

7 ) Varanasi - Patna - Howrah (760km)





Tenders related to data collection to prepare detailed project reports for Delhi –Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad HSR Corridor and Delhi –Lucknow –Varanasi HSR corridor were also released.



National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) has been entrusted by the Ministry of Railways to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for seven new High-Speed Rail corridors in India.