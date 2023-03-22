Mumbai Metro to build underpasses on Metro Line 4, 4A, 9; Goregaon station of Line 7 to get footover bridge

Mumbai Metro: The length of the bridge is 635 metres and the breadth is 4 metres. (File)

The Mumbai Metro Metro Rail Corporation, taking lessons from the Metro 7 and Metro 2 A lines, has started developing civic amenities for the upcoming lines. They are constructing foot over bridges and underpasses for the lines that will become operational next year. This is being done because the authorities want to provide amenities to the masses from Day 1 of operations.

MMRDA has appointed consultants to figure out where Metro 4, 4A and Metro 9 corridors can be linked with other places through civil infrastructures. They will also suggest to the authorities where to construct underpasses and FOBs. They will also be responsible for project management and DPR preparations.

Metro's 7 and 2A lines started earlier this year after 8 years of construction. Because of the poor connectivity, the corridors are getting less than average footfall. The capacity of the lines is 3 lakh but only 1.5 lakh passengers are travelling daily on the lines.

Now, the authorities have begun the process to construct FOBs across Metro 7 and Metro 2A lines. They have decided on the contractor for the footover bridge at Metro 7's Goregaon Station. It will connect the station with Ram Mandir station of the Western Railway.

The length of the bridge is 635 metres and the breadth is 4 metres. Rs 57.93 crore will be spent on the project.

The Mumbai authorities are building the Metro-4 corridor between Wadala and Kasarvadwali. The length of the project is 32.3 kilometers long. They are building a 2.7 km track from Gaumukh to Kasarvadavali. They are also building the Metro 9 corridor between Meeri Bhayandar and Dahisar East.