The documents accessed by Zapkey.com show that the 9,863-square-foot apartment is located on the seventh floor of Avalon Tower.

According to property registration records accessed by Zapkey.com, directors of the financial consultancy firm Sahastraa Advisors Private Limited have paid 106 crore for a luxurious flat at Avalon Tower in Mumbai's Juhu.

The sale of Flat No. 701 in Tower A of Lodha Avalon, a posh residential complex on Juhu Tara Road, was completed on January 19, 2025.

V Hotels Limited is the apartment's seller, while Sahastraa Advisors Private Limited is the buyer, per registration records that Zapkey.com was able to acquire. The apartment has five parking spaces and a total built-up area of 9,863 square feet. Although the precise area of the RERA carpet is not specified, estimations place it at approximately 8,963 square feet.

Depending on the built-up area, the bargain comes to about Rs 1,08,000 per square foot. It is one of the most costly residential transactions in the city, at a fee of Rs 1,18,844 per square foot on an estimated carpet area basis.

Juhu continues to draw wealthy people and investors because of its opulent real estate and famous homes. This deal demonstrates the huge demand for ultra-luxury residences in desirable areas of Mumbai.