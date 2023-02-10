Mumbai: Most expensive apartment sold in Worli, price way over Rs 200 crore

Mumbai real estate rates: The project entails two towers -- one will be a residential project, the other will house the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

In Mumbai, a penthouse has been sold for Rs 240 crore. The apartment complex is situated in the Worli area. Welson group chairman BK Goenka has bought the flat at the whopping price. The name of the twin towers is Three Sixty West. Penthouse is located on the 63rd, 64th and 65th storeys. The size of the penthouse is 30000 square-foot.

The luxury project Three Sixty West sold this triplex in what is one of the most expensive deals. The deal was finalised on Wednesday. The industrialist is planning to live in the penthouse.

Another penthouse in the adjacent building has been bought for Rs 24- crore. Builder Vikas Oberoi has purchased the luxury flat. Oberoi has bought the house via his company, RS Estates Private Limited.

Last week, Oberoi Realty had told BSE and NSE that they have bought Three-Sixty West for Rs 4000 crore. This includes 63 apartments. The land area of the acquired flats is 5.25 lakh square foot.

The Oberoi group describes Three Sixty West as the project that provides homes to India's most accomplished families.

It is a sea-facing property.

"An unparalleled range of lifestyle experiences are made available through Club 360. Spread across two levels, it has contrasting zones for sports, fitness, kids’ activities and adventure at one end and leisure, lounging and relaxation at the other," the group said.

Real estate analyst Pankaj Kapoor told NBT that it is the most expensive apartment ever sold in India.