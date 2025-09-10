Mumbai couple's dosa won over Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, know how their passion turned into massive Rs 1 crore business

Komal Nahta Applauds Prerna Arora's Powerful Comeback with Jatadhara
Building Scalable Data Systems: The career journey of Ranjeet Kumar
Sunjay Kapur property dispute live updates: Legal battle between Karisma Kapoor, Priya Sachdev, children, mother for Rs 30,000 crore empire
The Next Human Era: How Falling Births and Rising Age Will Reshape Humanity
Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on OTT: Here's when and where you can watch new talk show, episodes to release every...
World's most profitable film was made in just Rs 4.5 crore, earned Rs 468 crore, spanned 9 sequels, is regarded among…, name is…
Karisma Kapoor's skincare at 51 is all about 'less is more', from DIY matcha masks to sunscreen, here's what she does
‘Ab UAE ke against bhi tumhe Bumrah chahiye?’: Ex-India star blasts Gautam Gambhir over hypocrisy, threatens to go on strike
China's FIRST reaction to unrest in Nepal, says, 'Pay close attention to...'
Meet Abidur Chowdhury, Bangladeshi-origin man, who is behind popular feature of Apple iPhone 17
BUSINESS
A Mumbai couple turned their love for Davangere-style dosas into a food business that now earns nearly Rs 1 crore every month, proving that passion and persistence can be bigger than degrees or investors.
Sometimes the best ideas come from the simplest cravings. For Mumbai-based couple Akhil Iyer and Shriya Narayana, it was the longing for Davangere-style dosas, a specialty from Karnataka. What started as a personal food craving soon grew into a business idea. Without an MBA, investors, or even prior experience in the food industry, the duo took a leap of faith and opened a small café in Bandra.
Their eatery began with just 12 seats but quickly made a name for itself with authentic flavours and consistency. Today, they sell more than 800 dosas every day, and their venture has turned into a thriving business generating close to Rs 1 crore a month in revenue.
The secret to their success lies in keeping things simple; authentic recipes, fresh ingredients, and an experience that keeps customers coming back. Instead of chasing fancy interiors or celebrity endorsements, they focused purely on the food. And it worked.
Word of mouth quickly spread, and even celebrities like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been spotted enjoying their dosas. What began as a modest setup is now a brand that stands as proof that passion, when combined with dedication, can create a business bigger than one could imagine.
For Akhil and Shriya, this journey has been more than just about profits, it’s about creating a place where food lovers can find comfort, nostalgia, and quality. Their story is a reminder that sometimes, you don’t need a big plan or funding to succeed, all you need is an idea straight from the heart and the courage to pursue it.