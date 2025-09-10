Mumbai couple's dosa won over Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, know how their passion turned into massive Rs 1 crore business

A Mumbai couple turned their love for Davangere-style dosas into a food business that now earns nearly Rs 1 crore every month, proving that passion and persistence can be bigger than degrees or investors.

Craving that sparked a business

Sometimes the best ideas come from the simplest cravings. For Mumbai-based couple Akhil Iyer and Shriya Narayana, it was the longing for Davangere-style dosas, a specialty from Karnataka. What started as a personal food craving soon grew into a business idea. Without an MBA, investors, or even prior experience in the food industry, the duo took a leap of faith and opened a small café in Bandra.

Their eatery began with just 12 seats but quickly made a name for itself with authentic flavours and consistency. Today, they sell more than 800 dosas every day, and their venture has turned into a thriving business generating close to Rs 1 crore a month in revenue.

Authentic taste, big success

The secret to their success lies in keeping things simple; authentic recipes, fresh ingredients, and an experience that keeps customers coming back. Instead of chasing fancy interiors or celebrity endorsements, they focused purely on the food. And it worked.

Word of mouth quickly spread, and even celebrities like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been spotted enjoying their dosas. What began as a modest setup is now a brand that stands as proof that passion, when combined with dedication, can create a business bigger than one could imagine.

For Akhil and Shriya, this journey has been more than just about profits, it’s about creating a place where food lovers can find comfort, nostalgia, and quality. Their story is a reminder that sometimes, you don’t need a big plan or funding to succeed, all you need is an idea straight from the heart and the courage to pursue it.