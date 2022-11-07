Mumbai: Company gets inspired by Elon Musk, to employ balloons for space tourism

The Mumbai-based Space Aura Aerospace Technology Pvt Ltd company has started construction on a spacecraft with dimensions of 10 feet by 8 feet and the ability to launch six visitors together with the pilot at once. This project is inspired by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The spacecraft will stay inside a 35 km radius above the earth, though.

At the science fair "Akash Tatva" in this city, the corporation displayed a model of the space capsule known as SKAP 1, which received positive feedback from both scientists and regular people.

According to Space Aura founder and CEO Akash Porwal, the company has set a goal of 2025 for the start of the first space journey.

A decision will be made soon regarding the two locations in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka from where the space flight can be launched, he said.

According to Porwal, the company is hard at work using scientists from TIFR and ISRO to help it reach its goal.

The space capsule will be propelled by a balloon filled with helium or hydrogen gas up to 30 to 35 kilometres above sea level, where space tourists can witness the curvature of the earth and the darkness of space for about an hour, he said. The space capsule will be equipped with all modern amenities, life-saving equipment, and information systems.

The space balloon will slowly be deflated and a parachute will be unpacked to bring down the spaceship. At a definite point the space balloon will be detached from the space capsule and the tourists will be brought down safely.

“Our objective is to attract space tourists to India by presenting to them a mix of space tourism and Indian culture," Porwal said.

"In comparison to SpaceX and Blue Origin, our company will help space tourists go to space at a much lower cost," he said.