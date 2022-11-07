Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Mumbai: Company gets inspired by Elon Musk, to employ balloons for space tourism

The company is hard at work using scientists from TIFR and ISRO to help it reach its goal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

Mumbai: Company gets inspired by Elon Musk, to employ balloons for space tourism
Mumbai: Company gets inspired by Elon Musk, to employ balloons for space tourism
The Mumbai-based Space Aura Aerospace Technology Pvt Ltd company has started construction on a spacecraft with dimensions of 10 feet by 8 feet and the ability to launch six visitors together with the pilot at once. This project is inspired by Elon Musk's SpaceX.
 
The spacecraft will stay inside a 35 km radius above the earth, though.
 
At the science fair "Akash Tatva" in this city, the corporation displayed a model of the space capsule known as SKAP 1, which received positive feedback from both scientists and regular people.
 
According to Space Aura founder and CEO Akash Porwal, the company has set a goal of 2025 for the start of the first space journey. (Also Read: DNA Explainer: What is Climate financing? Why do we need it?)
 
A decision will be made soon regarding the two locations in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka from where the space flight can be launched, he said.
 
According to Porwal, the company is hard at work using scientists from TIFR and ISRO to help it reach its goal.
 
The space capsule will be propelled by a balloon filled with helium or hydrogen gas up to 30 to 35 kilometres above sea level, where space tourists can witness the curvature of the earth and the darkness of space for about an hour, he said. The space capsule will be equipped with all modern amenities, life-saving equipment, and information systems.
 
The space balloon will slowly be deflated and a parachute will be unpacked to bring down the spaceship. At a definite point the space balloon will be detached from the space capsule and the tourists will be brought down safely.
 
“Our objective is to attract space tourists to India by presenting to them a mix of space tourism and Indian culture," Porwal said.
 
"In comparison to SpaceX and Blue Origin, our company will help space tourists go to space at a much lower cost," he said.
 
Although the cost of a spaceship voyage has not been determined, it is most likely to be close to Rs 50 lakh.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday birthday: 6 times the Liger actress burned the internet with her sexy looks
Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul Preet Singh promotes Thank God, Chitrangda Singh dazzles Lakme Fashion Week
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Seal-Akansha Ranjan, couples celebrating first Diwali
Miyawaki Forest and Maze Garden, new attractions at Statue of Unity: IN PICS
Skin problem: What are the 6 different types of acne?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer mythological epic postponed, Om Raut announces new release date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.