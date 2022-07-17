Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Multibagger stock registers over 600 percent growth within a year, know share details

This stock registered an astounding growth of more than 600 percent within the last one year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 02:25 PM IST

Multibagger stock registers over 600 percent growth within a year, know share details
File Photo

The stock market is the preferred investment option for many to get the best possible returns. While investing in shares is not risk-free, some stocks can register remarkable growth in short periods of time. Today, we will tell you about one such stock of a small cap company which went multibagger in the last one year. This stock registered an astounding growth of more than 600 percent during this time. 

The stock we are talking about is GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. This stock was trading at Rs 28.60 back on July 19, 2021. Almost a year on, the stock is trading at Rs 219.10 today. It settled at this amount after breaching its all time high with a price of Rs 219.25. 

The GKP stock is, in fact, up more than 740 percent from its 52-week-low of Rs 26.00 back in 2021 on July 15. Year to date, the stock has grown more than 51 percent from 114.5 at the beginning of 2022 to its current price. The stock has also seen a sharp rise since around June 10, having risen over 36 percent in just over a month’s time. 

In what could be more good news for investors, the Board of Directors of GKP are slated to meet on August 1 to consider and approve bonus share issuance and increasing the authorised share capital of the company, LiveMint reported.

READ | ITR for FY 2021-22: Who is exempted from filing income tax returns?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pakistani drone sightings near international borders in Punjab, J-K; search ops underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.