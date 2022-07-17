Multibagger stock registers over 600 percent growth within a year, know share details

File Photo

The stock market is the preferred investment option for many to get the best possible returns. While investing in shares is not risk-free, some stocks can register remarkable growth in short periods of time. Today, we will tell you about one such stock of a small cap company which went multibagger in the last one year. This stock registered an astounding growth of more than 600 percent during this time.

The stock we are talking about is GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. This stock was trading at Rs 28.60 back on July 19, 2021. Almost a year on, the stock is trading at Rs 219.10 today. It settled at this amount after breaching its all time high with a price of Rs 219.25.

The GKP stock is, in fact, up more than 740 percent from its 52-week-low of Rs 26.00 back in 2021 on July 15. Year to date, the stock has grown more than 51 percent from 114.5 at the beginning of 2022 to its current price. The stock has also seen a sharp rise since around June 10, having risen over 36 percent in just over a month’s time.

In what could be more good news for investors, the Board of Directors of GKP are slated to meet on August 1 to consider and approve bonus share issuance and increasing the authorised share capital of the company, LiveMint reported.

