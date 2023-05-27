Mukesh Jagtiani, billionaire owner of Landmark Group, passes away at 70 in UAE | Photo: Facebook

Indian-origin billionaire business tycoon Mukesh Wadhumal Jagtiani passed away aged 70 in Dubai earlier this week on Friday. Jagtiani was one of the richest Indians in the Gulf and had scripted an inspirational success story. He founded the Rs 78,000 crore revenue Landmark Group.

Jagtiani ranked 511 in the list of world’s billionaires in 2023. He was also called ‘Micky Jagtiani’. He died of age-related problems, as per a Khaleej Times report.

“Micky Jagtiani has passed away. The chairman and owner of Landmark Group was 70 and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family,” it said, citing a statement issued by the conglomerate.

Jagtiani had an inspirational success story where he went from driving a taxi to building a multi-billion business empire. His last reported net worth was nearly Rs 43,000 crore ($5.2 billion).

(Inputs from PTI)