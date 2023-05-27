Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Mukesh Jagtiani, billionaire owner of Landmark Group, passes away at 70 in UAE

Mukesh 'Micky' Jagtiani was one of the richest Indians in the Gulf and had scripted an inspirational success story with the Rs 78,000 crore revenue Landmark Group.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 09:48 PM IST

Mukesh Jagtiani, billionaire owner of Landmark Group, passes away at 70 in UAE
Mukesh Jagtiani, billionaire owner of Landmark Group, passes away at 70 in UAE | Photo: Facebook

Indian-origin billionaire business tycoon Mukesh Wadhumal Jagtiani passed away aged 70 in Dubai earlier this week on Friday. Jagtiani was one of the richest Indians in the Gulf and had scripted an inspirational success story. He founded the Rs 78,000 crore revenue Landmark Group. 

Jagtiani ranked 511 in the list of world’s billionaires in 2023. He was also called ‘Micky Jagtiani’. He died of age-related problems, as per a Khaleej Times report.

“Micky Jagtiani has passed away. The chairman and owner of Landmark Group was 70 and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family,” it said, citing a statement issued by the conglomerate.

Jagtiani had an inspirational success story where he went from driving a taxi to building a multi-billion business empire. His last reported net worth was nearly Rs 43,000 crore ($5.2 billion).

READ | From taxi driver to net worth of Rs 42,000 crore: Meet Mukesh Jagtiani, one of UAE’s richest Indians

(Inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi attend Dahaad screening
In pics: Suhana Khan, Aryan, Nysa, Janhvi, Ananya, others turn heads in stylish outfits at NMACC event
Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company
Sara Ali Khan takes BEST bus ride in yellow co-ord set, pens hilarious shayari; see viral photos
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal: A look at Bollywood's top action heroes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 20 Assistant Engineer and other posts at upsc.gov.in, check official notification here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.