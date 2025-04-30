This significant jump in his wealth has placed the Reliance boss among the top 15 wealthiest people globally.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, has once again entered the USD 100 billion club. The billionaire saw a notable rise in his net worth following a hike in the share market. This jump has placed the Reliance boss among the top 15 wealthiest people globally. According to Forbes, Ambani has a real-time net worth of USD 106.5 billion or Rs 900223 crore, as of April 30. He is currently in the 14th spot among the richest individuals in the world. Ambani emerged as the biggest gainer during this period, with his net worth surging by nearly USD 20 billion from a March low of around USD 81 billion to over USD 100 billion, MoneyControl reported.

Despite a significant gain in his wealth, Ambani's current net worth remains about 20 per cent below the record high of USD 120.8 billion recorded on July 8, 2024. His wealth declined to USD 81 billion on March 4, after a significant correction in Indian markets. Later, a strong rebound in Reliance Industries (RIL) and Jio Financial Services stocks, up 25 per cent and 29 per cent from their April and March lows, respectively, has led much of the recovery. Currently, Reliance is the most valuable firm in the country with a market cap of Rs 19.06 lakh crore.

Besides Ambani, other Indian billionaires' wealth also surged, including that of Gautam Adani, India’s second-richest individual. Other major gainers include pharma tycoon and Sun Pharmaceutical chairman Dilip Shanghvi and Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal. The duo saw their net worth climb by more than USD 4.9 billion from March lows to USD 28.8 billion and USD 27.4 billion, respectively.