Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is India’s leading telecom provider and it continues to introduce budget-friendly recharge plans for users. One such plan offers long-term validity of 336 days at an incredible price of just Rs 895. This plan is perfect for people looking for unlimited calling and data benefits.

Affordable Long-Term Plan at Just Rs 895

Reliance Jio has launched a Rs 895 prepaid plan that ensures users stay connected for nearly 11 months (336 days) without worrying about frequent recharges. Here are the benefits of Jio’s Rs 895 Plan

336 Days Validity – Say goodbye to monthly recharges!

Unlimited Voice Calls – Free calling is available to all networks across India.

50 Free SMS Every 28 Days – Stay in touch without additional costs.

2GB Data Every 28 Days – Enjoy up to 24GB total data throughout the validity period.

Additional Perks – Free JioTV subscription and access to Jio AI cloud storage.

Who Can Avail This Plan?

This budget-friendly recharge is exclusive to Jio Phone users. If you own a Jio Phone, Jio Bharat Phone or Jio Phone Prima, you can take advantage of this affordable, long-term plan.

With over 46 crore users, Jio continues to offer innovative and cost-effective plans to its customers. The Rs 895 Jio plan is an excellent choice for a hassle-free, long-term recharge option.