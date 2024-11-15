These "data-only" add-ons are distinct from Jio's standard booster packs, functioning independently for users without an existing subscription.

Reliance Jio has discreetly updated its data-only prepaid offerings, simplifying its plan lineup and introducing a new economical option priced at Rs 11. This plan provides 10GB of data with a validity of one hour, catering to users who require immediate data access without needing a full active plan.

These "data-only" add-ons are distinct from Jio's standard booster packs, functioning independently for users without an existing subscription. Although they do not include voice call or SMS features, the rise in popularity of messaging apps like WhatsApp mitigates this limitation for many users.

Current Data-Only Plans:

Rs 11 Plan: 10GB data, valid for 1 hour.

Rs 49 Plan: 25GB data, valid for 1 day.

Rs 175 Plan: 10GB data, valid for 28 days, plus access to 10 OTT platforms including JioCinema Premium and Sony LIV.

Rs 219 Plan: 30GB data, valid for 30 days.

Rs 289 Plan: 40GB data, also valid for 30 days.



Jio's Modified Plans



The recent modifications have streamlined Jio's offerings by reducing the number of plans while enhancing value. Previously available long-term plans and extensive OTT bundles have been simplified or discontinued. For instance, the earlier Rs 148 plan provided 10GB over 28 days and access to 12 OTT services, while the Rs 301 plan offered 50GB for a month.

The new Rs 175 plan is particularly noteworthy as it includes access to popular OTT services like JioCinema and ZEE5, adding significant value for users interested in entertainment alongside their data needs.



This shift away from longer annual plans suggests a response to consumer preferences for more flexible and targeted data solutions. Notably, the previous Rs 2,878 annual plan that offered daily data is no longer part of the current offerings.