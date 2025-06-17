Akash Ambani is the Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman, while Anant Ambani is the Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited.

Mukesh Ambani's sons, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, have emerged as India’s richest individuals. According to a new wealth study released by 360 ONE Wealth in collaboration with Crisil, the duo have a net worth of Rs 3.59 lakh crore each. Reliane Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani, is also the richest man in Asia. The list has 2013 wealth creators of individuals with a minimum net worth of Rs 500 crore, including entrepreneurs, professionals, investors, and heirs, with a combined net worth of approximately Rs 100 lakh crore, ET reported. Among women, Isha Ambani emerged as the richest business owner, the report said.

Akash Ambani is the Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman, while Anant Ambani is the Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited. Isha heads Reliance Retail. The report added that 161 individuals are worth more than Rs 10,000 crore each, while 169 individuals are worth between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore.

Family members and promoters belonging to the Tata Group, Reliance Industries and Adani Group account for around 24 per cent of promoter wealth, estimated at Rs 36 lakh crore. India’s Top 50 business houses account for around 59 per cent of the overall wealth tracked on the 360 ONE Wealth Creators List. Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises alone control 12 per cent of the total. Further, the list has identified 72 women leaders who have been actively involved in their businesses’ value creation or are founders.

READ | Meet world's richest family with more wealth than Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, runs largest...; net worth is Rs...

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

The Indian billionaire has a real-time net worth of USD 107.7 billion, as per Forbes. He is the 16th richest person in the world today. His Reliance Industries is India's most valuable firm with a market cap of Rs 19.37 lakh crore, as of June 17.