Reliance Industries has stated that Jio Studios has withdrawn its trademark application for 'Operation Sindoor'. The Mukesh Ambani-led firm said that it has no intention of trademarking 'Operation Sindoor', a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery. "Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation," the Ambani-led company said in the statement.

The statement further adds, "Reliance Industries and all its stakeholders are incredibly proud of Operation Sindoor, which came about in response to a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Operation Sindoor is the proud achievement of our brave Armed Forces in India's uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism. Reliance stands fully in support of our Government and Armed Forces in this fight against terrorism. Our commitment to the motto of 'INDIA FIRST' remains unwavering."

Earlier on May 7, following India's precision attack on terrorist sites in Pakistan named 'Operation Sindoor', several entities had filed trademark applications. The trade mark filings happened within hours of the military operations by the Indian Army on nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The phrase "Operation Sindoor" quickly gained international traction, with "Sindoor" symbolising sacrifice, valour, and deeply rooted cultural sentiment. The intellectual property of India application website of the commerce and Industry ministry shows four applications were filed between 10:42 am and 6:27 pm on May 7, 2025, for trademark applications under Class 41 of the Nice Classification, which covers education, entertainment, media, and cultural services.

Indian military operations' names are not automatically protected as intellectual property by the government, nor does the Ministry of Defence often register or commercialise these names, and they are not secured under any special statutory IP framework. So, unless the government or the Ministry of Defence intervenes, such names remain open for trade mark claims by entities or even by private individuals.

(WIth inputs from ANI)