Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, runs India's largest telecom company, Reliance Jio, which offers various internet devices, including JioFiber and JioAirfiber. Now, the company has expanded its JioHome portfolio with the launch of its new universal Wi-Fi 6 router in India. The device is dubbed as AX6000 WiFi 6 Universal Router and comes with dual-band support.

JioRouter speed

User can now enjoy superfast Wi-Fi in every corner of their home. Powered by Wi-Fi 6 with OFDMA and MU-MIMO, JioRouter delivers speeds up to 6,000 Mbps and covers about 2,000 sq. ft. The device has other features like OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple Access) and MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output). According to the company, the router is designed to deliver stable and efficient data transmission, even when multiple devices are connected simultaneously.

Reliance Jio AX6000 WiFi 6 router price and availability

Reliance Jio AX6000 WiFi 6 universal Wi-Fi router is currently available at Rs 5,999, via the Amazon India website.

Reliance Jio AX6000 WiFi 6 router compatibility details

It is a universal router and works with all internet service providers. It delivers stable, high-speed performance across phones, laptops, smart TVs, IoT devices, and more—all at the same time. Jio True AI Mesh-supported Router ensures lightning-fast speed and uninterrupted connectivity. It also supports Jio True AI Mesh technology, which enhances network performance by intelligently managing device connections and eliminating dead zones.

