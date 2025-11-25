Mukesh Ambani's Reliance vs Aditya Birla Group: India's biz giants to compete in THIS market worth Rs 1 lakh crore

According to analysts, the luxury goods market in India is expected to rise significantly from USD 7.7 billion in 2023 to USD 12 billion (more than Rs 1 lakh crore) by 2028. Read on to know more on this.

Two of India's business giants -- the Ambanis and the Birlas -- are vying for dominance in a key and highly-profitable market: the luxury goods segment. According to analysts, the luxury goods market in India is expected to rise significantly from USD 7.7 billion in 2023 to USD 12 billion (more than Rs 1 lakh crore) by 2028. With the launch of the Parisian luxury department store Galeries Lafayette in Mumbai in partnership with the Aditya Birla Group, the latter is directly pitted against the retail units of Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL).

The Galeries Lafayette outlet targets the same segment as Reliance's Jio World Plaza, which hosts boutiques of over a dozen luxury brands such as Gucci and Dior -- taking competition between the business biggies to a higher level. There is much scope for growth in the luxury segment, with analysts saying the country lags 15 to 20 years behind China, where personal luxury market expanded nearly eightfold during its boom period. "Luxury is shifting from occasion-based indulgence to self-expression. Personal and experiential luxury alone is projected to triple over the next decade," Parul Bajaj, MD & Partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), said, according to a Times of India report.

Industry experts say India's luxury market growth has been held back by a single factor for a long time -- many wealthy Indians prefer buying abroad. But the entry of the world’s biggest luxury brands and a direct competition between the Ambanis and the Birlas are expected to change the scenario. "Rather than fragmenting demand, this competition (Jio vs Galeries Lafayette) will expand the market. Luxury malls are crucial for mono-brand storytelling and prestige positioning. Luxury department stores bring discovery and accessibility," said BCG's Bajaj.