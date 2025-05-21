Reliance Industries is the most valuable firm in India with a market cap of Rs 19.33 lakh crore.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in Asia. The billionaire runs Reliance Industries, India's most valuable firm. Recently, Reliance reportedly secured a dual-currency syndicated loan worth USD 2.9 billion (Rs 24811 crore), which will come in two tranches worth USD 2.4 billion and 67.7 billion yen, Bloomberg reported.

Around 55 banks reportedly took part in the agreement, which was signed on May 9, 2025. It is the largest bank group loan deal signed this year. The loan deal also makes it the largest offshore loan raised by an Indian company in over a year. The Ambani-led company has repayments worth about USD 2.9 billion, including interest payments, due in 2025, as per the news agency.

Reliance is currently rated one notch above India’s sovereign grade, a rare instance when a company’s creditworthiness is higher than the country it’s based in. The borrower is rated Baa2 by Moody’s Ratings and BBB by Fitch Ratings.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

Mukesh Ambani remains the richest man in Asia. He has a real-time net worth of USD 107.9 billion, as per Forbes. His Reliance is the most valuable firm in India with a market cap of Rs 19.33 lakh crore.

