BUSINESS
In this joint venture, Reliance Industries holds a substantial 46.82% stake in Jiostar.com, while Disney's Hotstar has a 36.84% stake, and Viacom18 retains the remaining 16.34%.
The merger between Reliance Jio and Disney Star has been completed, creating a new entertainment platform named Jiostar.com. This collaboration merges two of India's top OTT services, Jio Cinema and Hotstar, providing users with diverse entertainment choices.
In this joint venture, Reliance Industries holds a substantial 46.82% stake in Jiostar.com, while Disney's Hotstar has a 36.84% stake, and Viacom18 retains the remaining 16.34%. As a result of this integration, all content from Hotstar will be available on Jiostar.com, which also features various entertainment packages. These packages are divided into standard definition (SD) and high definition (HD) options, with prices starting as low as Rs 15.
Standard Definition (SD) Packs
Hindi Pack:
Star Value Pack Hindi: Rs 59/month
Star Premium Pack Hindi: Rs 105/month
Marathi Pack:
Star Value Pack Marathi: Rs 67/month
Star Premium Pack Marathi: Rs 110/month
Odia Pack:
Star Value Pack Odia Mini: Rs 15/month
Star Value Pack Odia: Rs 65/month
Star Premium Pack Odia: Rs 105/month
Bengali Pack:
Star Value Bengali: Rs 65/month
Star Premium Bengali: Rs 110/month
Telugu Pack:
Star Value Pack Telugu: Rs 81/month
Star Value Pack Telugu Mini: Rs 70/month
Kannada Pack:
Star Value Pack Kannada Mini: Rs 45/month
Star Value Pack Kannada: Rs 67/month
Kids Pack:
Disney Kids Pack: Rs 15/month
Disney Hungama Kids Pack: Rs 15/month
High Definition (HD) Packs
Hindi:
Star Value Pack Lite HD: Rs 88/month
Star Premium Pack Lite HD: Rs 125/month
Kids Packs:
Disney Kids Pack HD: Rs 18/month
Disney Hungama Kids Pack HD: Rs 18/month
Marathi:
Star Value Pack Marathi Lite HD: Rs 99/month
Nita Ambani has been appointed as the chairperson of this new venture, with Uday Shankar serving as vice chairperson. Shankar emphasized that Jiostar aims to deliver quality streaming content to audiences across India, ensuring accessibility beyond just affluent consumers.
With its competitive pricing and extensive content library, Jiostar is poised to become a significant player in the Indian streaming landscape, targeting a broad audience with its affordable plans and diverse offerings.
