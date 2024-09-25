Twitter
Business

Mukesh Ambani's superhit new Jio plans starting at just Rs 51 with unlimited 5G data for...

The new add-on plans complement existing ones and are labeled as 'True Unlimited Upgrade plans,' available at Rs 51, Rs 101, and Rs 151.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 01:26 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's superhit new Jio plans starting at just Rs 51 with unlimited 5G data for...
Major telecom companies, including Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, have raised prices for both prepaid and postpaid plans, with tariffs increasing by up to 25% starting from July 3. The previous plans have been discontinued, and new plans are being introduced for customers. Reliance Jio, which boasts the largest user base, has rolled out three new 'True Unlimited Upgrade' add-on plans.

This move follows criticism from users after the company discontinued some of its popular affordable prepaid plans. The new add-on plans complement existing ones and are labeled as 'True Unlimited Upgrade plans,' available at Rs 51, Rs 101, and Rs 151. All of these plans include unlimited 5G data along with additional 4G data. The Rs 51 plan provides 3GB of 4G data, the Rs 101 plan includes 6GB of 4G data, and the Rs 151 plan offers 9GB of 4G data.

It's important to note that the unlimited 5G data is only accessible when connected to the Jio True 5G network, and the device must be 5G-compatible. If the network switches to 4G, data will be limited. These plans are designed for users with daily data limits of less than 1.5GB, as Jio users with plans offering 2GB or more per day already receive unlimited 5G data. Customers can review the new recharge options on the Jio website.

