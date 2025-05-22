The Ambani-led firm is heavily investing in the energy sector, aiming to scale up solar module capacity to 20 GW per year.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani continues to expand his business empire in different sectors. Now, his flagship firm, Reliance Industries, will start its solar photovoltaic modules factory this year for clean energy, Reuters reported, quoting a company executive. The Ambani-led firm is heavily investing in the energy sector, aiming to scale up solar module capacity to 20 GW per year. "We are today building three bigger factories... in order to produce clean energy requirements," said Partha S Maitra, President, Strategy and Initiatives at Reliance Industries.

Its battery and micro power electronics factory will start next year, he said. "If it happens we will be the no. 2 solar PV producer in the world. We will produce roughly 14% of total solar PV modules outside China," the executive said. Reliance Industries is the most valuable firm in India with a market cap of Rs 19.10 lakh crore, as of May 22. The share price of the firm is Rs 1,411 as of Thursday.

India has been scrambling to meet its clean energy targets after falling short in 2022. Over the past year, the country has ramped up investments in the sector, but needs to double capacity additions over the next five years to meet its target of 500 GW non-fossil power capacity by 2030, a Global Energy Monitor report showed.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance gets Rs 24811 crore from...; net worth reaches Rs...