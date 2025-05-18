Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries earned yet again a whopping amount last week after its shares increased by 2.43 per cent. The Ambani-led firm's market cap jumped Rs 1,06,703.54 crore to Rs 19,71,139.96 crore in just five days from May 12-16. Reliance emerged as the biggest winner among all the companies. Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge jumped 2,876.12 points or 3.61 per cent. The share price of the firm closed at Rs 1,454.80 on Friday.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and ITC. Nine of the top 10 valued firms added Rs 3.35 lakh crore in their market valuation last week in tandem with a positive trend in equities. The Tata Group IT firm, TCS, added Rs 43,688.4 crore to take its valuation to Rs 12,89,106.49 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys zoomed Rs 34,281.79 crore to Rs 6,60,365.49 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 34,029.11 crore to Rs 14,80,323.54 crore. HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the gainers among the top 10 companies. Bharti Airtel was the only laggard.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

Ambani continues to be the richest man in Asia with a net worth of USD 109.6 billion. He is the 16th richest person in the world today.

READ | Meet man who quit Yahoo to join Google, now works closely with CEO Sundar Pichai, he is...