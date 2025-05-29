State-owned BSNL experienced a net loss of 1.55 lakh mobile subscribers in April. Vodafone Idea (Vi) lost 6.47 lakh mobile subscribers in the same month.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio continues to lead the telecom industry in India. The company added 26.4 lakh mobile subscribers in April 2025 (30 days), up from 21.7 lakh net additions in March, according to TRAI data. While Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel, the second largest telecom firm in the country, added 1.71 lakh mobile subscribers in the same month. Airtel had added 12.5 lakh net users in the previous month in March.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) lost 6.47 lakh mobile subscribers in April, compared to 5.4 lakh users lost in March. While state-owned BSNL experienced a net loss of 1.55 lakh mobile subscribers in April. It had added 49,177 mobile users in March.

The telecom industry overall added 1.9 million subscribers in April, maintaining positive momentum following SIM consolidation in the wake of the July 2024 tariff hike. Between July and November 2024, the sector had lost 21.9 million subscribers due to consolidation, particularly in the lower Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) segment.

Market share

As of April 30, 2025, the private access service providers held 92.08 per cent market share of the mobile subscribers, whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 7.92 per cent.

Total telephone subscribers in India

The number of total telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,200.80 million at the end of March to 1,203.84 million in April, a monthly growth rate of 0.25 per cent, according to TRAI data. Urban telephone subscriptions increased from 666.11 million at the end of March to 667.19 million at the end of April, and rural subscriptions also increased from 534.69 million to 536.65 million during the same period.

Bharti Airtel Limited has the highest number of machine-to-machine (M2M) cellular mobile connections of 37.28 million with a market share of 53.35 per cent, followed by Vodafone idea Limited. In April, 13.48 million subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability (MNP).