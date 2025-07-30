Mukesh Ambani wins again as Reliance Jio adds 19 lakh users in...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gains...

Massive setback for England as Ben Stokes ruled out of crucial 5th Test vs India, THIS star player to lead
BUSINESS
The total wireless subscriber base, including mobile and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) users, rose to 1.170 billion in June 2025, up from 1.168 billion in May.
Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia and Reliance Industries chairman, continues to dominate the telecom market in India. His Reliance Jio, the largest telecom company in India, continued to drive the telecom industry with new subscriber additions, adding 2.7 times more customers than its rival Airtel in June 2025. While debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (Vi) and state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) continued to cede ground, according to TRAI data issued on Tuesday.
New users in June 2025
During the month, Reliance Jio added 1.91 million wireless subscribers, whereas Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel added 763,482 wireless subscribers, ET reported. BSNL, MTNL, and Vodafone lost wireless subscribers during the month. Overall, India’s wireless telecom market added 2.45 million subscribers in June 2025, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data showed.
Wireless subscriber base
The total wireless subscriber base, including mobile and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) users, rose to 1.170 billion, up from 1.168 billion in May. Urban markets showed steady growth, but rural areas continued to witness a decline in mobile adoption.
Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel
Reliance Jio remained the leader, adding the highest number of wireless subscribers for the month. In the mobile broadband segment, Jio reached 483.13 million users, and its 5G FWA service JioAirFiber crossed 7.85 million subscribers, up from 7.40 million in May -- a 6 per cent month-on-month jump.
Bharti Airtel added fewer subscribers than Jio but retained its second-place position in wireless broadband with 294.92 million users. The operator also maintained the industry’s highest active user ratio (VLR) at 98.9 per cent, outperforming Jio’s 96.6 per cent and the industry average of 93.09 per cent.