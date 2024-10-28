Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, launched a New Health Seva Plan

Marking the 10-year anniversary of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Nita M. Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has launched a New Health Seva Plan, pledging free screenings and treatment to over 1,00,000 women and children from underprivileged backgrounds.

According to the press release, this initiative will provide critical healthcare services, including congenital heart disease screening for 50,000 children, breast and cervical cancer screening for 50,000 women, and cervical cancer vaccinations for 10,000 adolescent girls.

Speaking on this milestone, Nita M. Ambani emphasised the importance of accessible healthcare, stating, "For 10 years, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital has been driven by our vision to make world-class healthcare accessible and affordable to every Indian. As we celebrate this milestone, we have launched a New Health Seva Plan, free of cost, for children and women from marginalized communities. Good health is the foundation of a prosperous nation, and healthy women and children are the bedrock of a thriving society."

In its decade-long journey, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital has touched the lives of 2.75 million Indians, including over 1.5 lakh children, by delivering high-quality healthcare services, advanced clinical care, and state-of-the-art technology. The hospital has performed over 500 organ transplants and set a national record for transplanting six organs within 24 hours, saving multiple lives. Recognized consistently as India's top multi-specialty hospital, the facility is also the largest Gold Certified Green Hospital in Mumbai.

The hospital's commitment extends to addressing critical health issues affecting the Indian population. Congenital heart disease impacts nearly one in every 100 newborns in India, and breast cancer represents over 25% of all cancers among Indian women. The initiative aims to enhance early diagnosis, improve survival rates, and alleviate India's growing cancer burden.

